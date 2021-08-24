Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

College Survival Kit — Dad to Daughter

By Dr. Robert Thornell
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy oldest daughter moves into her freshman dorm today. For anyone that has been through this experience, I am sure you will agree it is both a proud and anxious moment as a parent. In the weeks leading up to this big event, I have found myself more nervous about it than I ever thought I would be. I consider myself a pretty laid-back Dad and I have been rewarded thus far with teenage years that have come without much drama. Still, the memories of things I did or saw in college combined with the social media influences of today have me just a little bit on edge and a little more worried than normal. For one thing, as the old saying goes, if you have a boy you just have to worry about him, but if you have a daughter you have to worry about every boy in town!

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survival Kit#Stress#Good Music#Genesis 1 4 M M#Atlas You
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Daughter receives email from late dad with instructions to throw 25th anniversary bash for mom

One of the most heartbreaking experiences as a human is the sudden passing away of a loved one. Even months and years after their death, random things continue to remind us of the good memories we have with them and the vacuum their absence created in our lives. A young woman named Alyssa Mendoza had barely come to terms with her father's death when one night 10 months after his passing, an email from him appeared in her inbox. "I was scared," she told Bored Panda. "Who wouldn't be when you receive an email from someone who passed away several months ago but when I read it, my heart melted and it reminded me of how pure my parents’ love was."
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Daughter follows in the footsteps that her late dad quietly came to regret

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: Two years ago, my husband passed away while my stepdaughter was in her sophomore year of college. My husband and I had very different views on careers — I went to college and have done extensive training for mine and I love it (it is also well-paying, but that’s not why I do it). It fulfills me. He didn’t go to college and ended up working an array of jobs that paid the bills but didn’t satisfy him at all. At the end of his life, he was suffering a pretty major crisis of confidence in his career after being laid off.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

From Morning to Mourning MOMents with MOM

When I was a very young boy, before I developed my sense of independence, I remember mornings with MOM and getting ready for school or having a special weekend breakfast. Mornings with MOM had a way of starting my day and making me feel loved and supported even before I knew what all that meant.
Religiongoodmenproject.com

Relation-Ship… Sail Through Life Together

I had a teacher who always used to pay attention to words. He would take a word and break it into parts to emphasize one part of it. For instance, he would say, “When people think about responsibility, they forget it contains response… We are going to respond to God for everything we do in this life.”
KidsSlate

My Daughter Has Had it With Her Classroom Job

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My ten-year old daughter, “Bella,” was made the “classroom buddy” of an eight-year old girl, “Trisha,” who skipped from third to fifth grade into Bella’s class. She is supposed to help show Trisha the ropes and make sure she’s included in the class. Trisha lives nearby, and I know her mother, who was delighted to find out that Bella and she were buddies, as Trisha was being bullied and excluded in third grade by several kids and had no real friends. Trisha is very advanced academically, but has the maturity level of a third grader, and Bella has told me this makes spending time with her very irritating.
Petssubletteexaminer.com

A mother, a daughter and a family of horses

When there’s only one thing a child wants very badly, and she can’t have it, year-after-year disappointments lead to early cynicism. Of course this child is a girl, and of course the one thing she wanted desperately more than anything else in the world was a horse. Her obstacles were...
Register-Guard

Opinion: On letting go, my daughter goes to college

All her guests were in the room. All properly dressed and seated. The tea set was arranged and the cookies were still warm. Colorful pillows were in abundance and the early light in the room, the chirping of the birds, the sound of the fountain permeated throughout and the wind chime had softened its whisper and they all seemed to act as a quartet welcoming the special guest. Mr. Duck, Mr. Hanging Monkey, Angelina Ballerina mouse, Raggedy Ann and Dora the Explorer were all in attendance.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: Daughter to Dad: Why did God allow me to hurt like I did?

“Now if we are children, then we are heirs - heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.” (Romans 8:17) Recently, I wrote about my daughter’s automobile accident 17 years ago. The accident brought...
Kidsdistrictchronicles.com

I’m one of 14 kids & my parents told us loads of lies to save money

GROWING up in a big family has a variety of challenges but one woman has revealed the lies her parents told her and her siblings to save money. Taking to TikTok, a user that goes by Pearpear revealed the tricks her family played on her that she grew up believing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy