College Survival Kit — Dad to Daughter

My oldest daughter moves into her freshman dorm today. For anyone that has been through this experience, I am sure you will agree it is both a proud and anxious moment as a parent. In the weeks leading up to this big event, I have found myself more nervous about it than I ever thought I would be. I consider myself a pretty laid-back Dad and I have been rewarded thus far with teenage years that have come without much drama. Still, the memories of things I did or saw in college combined with the social media influences of today have me just a little bit on edge and a little more worried than normal. For one thing, as the old saying goes, if you have a boy you just have to worry about him, but if you have a daughter you have to worry about every boy in town!