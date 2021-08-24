Heights resident named to Houston Children’s Charity board of directors

Heights resident Morris Smith has been named to the board of directors for Houston Children’s Charity, according to an Aug. 23 news release from the organization. The release said Houston Children’s Charity is dedicated to “improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children,” according to the release. Since its inception 25 years ago, the release said the organization has provided 3.5 million children with their own bed, clothing, school supplies, transportation, health services and more.