Montana’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Lakefront Spot With 13 Glorious Campsites
If you love camping, Montana is definitely the right home for you. Whether you prefer to park your RV next to some hook ups or you simply grab your tent and head deep into the woods, the Treasure State has the perfect spot for you. In fact, there are over 500 campsites in our state parks alone.
But when you’re ready to go all-in with the rustic camping experience, we highly recommend making a pilgrimage to our very own Kintla Lake. Not only is the lake absolutely breathtaking, but you can camp in any of the 13 rustic campsites you can find for a mere $15.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Would you ever go camping in a place this remote?
