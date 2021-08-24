Cancel
Montana’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Lakefront Spot With 13 Glorious Campsites

By Jessica Wick
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
 7 days ago

If you love camping, Montana is definitely the right home for you. Whether you prefer to park your RV next to some hook ups or you simply grab your tent and head deep into the woods, the Treasure State has the perfect spot for you. In fact, there are over 500 campsites in our state parks alone.

But when you’re ready to go all-in with the rustic camping experience, we highly recommend making a pilgrimage to our very own Kintla Lake. Not only is the lake absolutely breathtaking, but you can camp in any of the 13 rustic campsites you can find for a mere $15.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2rSS_0bbotFwT00
Kintla Lake is located in the northwest corner of Glacier National Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcMyH_0bbotFwT00
At 1,698 acres, Kintla Lake is the fourth largest lake in the park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15esEY_0bbotFwT00
The Kintla Lake Campground isn't easy to reach, but it's certainly worth the effort.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CA7r_0bbotFwT00
There are 13 campsites here, and they are for tents only.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YS526_0bbotFwT00
The lake is an absolute paradise for kayakers, canoers, and other paddlers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oINN2_0bbotFwT00
Although there are hardly any amenities at this campground, diehard camping fans will still have an amazing time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAc5i_0bbotFwT00
Glacier National Park is full of so many surprises.

Would you ever go camping in a place this remote?

Only In Montana

Only In Montana

