Montana’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Lakefront Spot With 13 Glorious Campsites

If you love camping, Montana is definitely the right home for you. Whether you prefer to park your RV next to some hook ups or you simply grab your tent and head deep into the woods, the Treasure State has the perfect spot for you. In fact, there are over 500 campsites in our state parks alone.

But when you’re ready to go all-in with the rustic camping experience, we highly recommend making a pilgrimage to our very own Kintla Lake. Not only is the lake absolutely breathtaking, but you can camp in any of the 13 rustic campsites you can find for a mere $15.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Kintla Lake is located in the northwest corner of Glacier National Park.

At 1,698 acres, Kintla Lake is the fourth largest lake in the park.

The Kintla Lake Campground isn't easy to reach, but it's certainly worth the effort.

There are 13 campsites here, and they are for tents only.

The lake is an absolute paradise for kayakers, canoers, and other paddlers.

Although there are hardly any amenities at this campground, diehard camping fans will still have an amazing time.

Glacier National Park is full of so many surprises.

Would you ever go camping in a place this remote?