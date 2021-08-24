Vivre Real Estate Partners With Side, Enhancing Home Life for Bay Area Buyers and Sellers
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Vivre Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Vivre Real Estate, a firm all about enhancing home life, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0