More New Hampshire schools sign up for surveillance COVID-19 testing program
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The number of New Hampshire schools planning to test asymptomatic students is on the rise, with 49 schools joining a surveillance testing program. That's an increase from 12 schools, but it still represents a small number of schools statewide. Officials with the New Hampshire School Nurses' Association said they hope more will sign onto the program, saying it takes the burden off school nurses and staff members and offers peace of mind.www.wmur.com
Comments / 1