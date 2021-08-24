Cancel
Barre, VT

Thunder Road to host Thursday finale

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final Thursday event of the year at Thunder Road will be filled with thrills this week during Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night. The annual “Run-What-U-Brung” spectator races will be the highlight of the night. It’s the one chance each year that people get to race their street-legal cars on the Barre high banks. The Run-What-U-Brung has produced some of Thunder Road’s most memorable moments, including the legendary “Flip and Win” by Patrick Martin Jr. in 2018. There have also been bread trucks racing each other, and the winning exploits of Justin Lawrence in his Corvette.

