Afghan interpreter who helped U.S. troops from New Hampshire stuck in Kabul

By Adam Sexton
WMUR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people, including some with ties to New Hampshire, are fighting to get out of Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country. An Afghan interpreter who worked alongside troops from the Granite State is now stuck in Kabul. He and his family hold special immigrant visas and live in the United States but were visiting relatives when the Taliban swept to power.

