Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health workers concerned as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue rise in New Hampshire

By Mike Cronin
WMUR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire have state and hospital officials concerned. Officials with the New Hampshire Hospital Association said capacity continues to be a concern at facilities across the state. Hospitals are working together to ensure people get the care they need, but officials said that job is getting difficult as more people are hospitalized with the virus.

www.wmur.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Caldor Fire sweeps toward Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
Posted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
Posted by
The Hill

Florida withholds funds from two districts with mask mandates

Florida’s Department of Education announced that it was withholding funds from two school districts over their mask mandates. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Monday that the department has withheld funds in the amount of monthly school board member salaries from Alachua and Broward county districts for implementing mask mandates that parents do not have the option to opt out of, violating a state order.
Posted by
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in 'Stop the Steal' rally

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 sent letters to 35 different telecommunications and social media companies Monday, asking them to retain records of those who may have been involved in the attack on the Capitol — a group that likely includes lawmakers. The requests seek email and phone records as...

Comments / 1

Community Policy