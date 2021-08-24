National Football Foundation announces Tyler Trent Golf Outing

The first student walks through the Tyler Trent Student Gate, beginning a new tradition of touching the plaque before entering. David Hickey | Staff Photographer

Purdue University and the National Football Foundation are hosting a Tyler Trent charity golf outing over Labor Day weekend.

The Joe Tiller Northwest Indiana chapter of the National Football Foundation announced the event Tuesday afternoon. The outing will take place at Coyote Crossing Golf Club in West Lafayette on Sept. 3, according to a statement released by the NFF.

The night before, there will be an honors reception at Coyote Crossing for Jim Everett, the legendary Boilermaker quarterback who is returning to campus for the 2021 home opener, the statement said. Everett is being inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and assisting with the outing that weekend.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research to honor the life of Tyler Trent, a Purdue student and "super-fan" who died in early 2019. The event is distinct from the Tee off for Tyler charity event, which was set up and run by the Tyler Trent Foundation in Carmel, IN in June.

Entry cost will be $600 per foursome or $150 per person. Students college-age and under can get tickets for $75. The fee covers 18 holes of cart golf, apparel, food and "many Purdue-oriented prizes" per the statement. The deadline to register is Aug. 30.

Registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. the day of, and there will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start, the release said. Participants in the golf outing and the Everett reception dinner can register online at GolfStatus or using a form on the Center for Cancer Research's website.