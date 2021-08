The year 2020 was a game-changer for banks as pandemic-related restrictions on in-person banking forced or greatly accelerated digital transformations. Despite that restrictions have eased, the pressures on banks have not diminished. The rapid digital shift has left traditional banks vulnerable to competition from FinTechs, Big Tech firms and other fleet-footed newcomers to the financial landscape. The shift has also raised customers’ expectations for their banking experiences, making speed, simplicity, payment ease and instant access to financial statements and other data a virtual must.