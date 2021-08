If you want to win the BMW Championship on Sunday, there’s one thing you’ll have to do: Go low. In its debut as a PGA Tour venue, Caves Valley Golf Club has proven little match against the PGA Tour’s elite, the 7,542-yard, par-72 layout yielding a stroke average of 69.454 for 54 holes. That’s not an indictment necessarily on the Tom Fazio design; tour pros usually have their way with any course that’s playing as soft as Caves is thanks to the hot, humid conditions in the Baltimore area this week. But it will take a score in the 60s—and probably the low to mid-60s—to walk off with the title.