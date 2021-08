The harrowing details are all too familiar. On July 15 at about 3:30 p.m., a driver going 85 mph on Interstate 95 near the Chippenham Parkway refused to stop for a Virginia State Police trooper. The car hit two others, ran off the road at Maury Street in South Richmond and fell 25 feet. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and killed, The Times-Dispatch reported.