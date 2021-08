Do you remember the beginning of the pandemic, when for months a major debate was whether people should or shouldn't wear a mask?. Around March 2020, I made my own mask using directions I found online. I was the only masked customer at my local grocery store the day I made it, but instead of following an impulse to rip it off and stuff it in my back pocket when the eyes of the maskless set on me, I thought: why don't I turn this into a research opportunity?