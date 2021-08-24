Cancel
Watching Maurkice Pouncey Tape Making Kendrick Green A Better Player

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Green isn’t supposed to be Maurkice Pouncey. That’s too much pressure on any rookie and Green has the right to be his own man. But that doesn’t mean Green can’t watch the Steelers’ old #53 to get himself ready for his first season in the league. Speaking to reporters...

