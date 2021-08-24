Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Thermo Fisher Scientific launches SpeedVac Refrigerated Vacuum Concentrator

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the first in the company’s SpeedVac line to maintain the temperature of heat sensitive samples, such as proteins, without having to pause the vacuum concentration process to allow for sample cooling. This feature safeguards against sample degradation, which can incur additional costs when researchers need to reproduce samples and perform subsequent runs.

www.rdworldonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Dna#Refrigerated#Stem Cells#Rna#Thermofisher Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Softwarerdworldonline.com

Thermo Fisher and ChromSword deliver HPLC and UHPLC method development system

Thermo Fisher Scientific and ChromSword, a provider of innovative software products, have collaborated to launch an automated high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) method development system that enables chromatographers to deliver robust and validated methods in less time and with higher confidence. The new Thermo...
Industryatlantanews.net

Rna Extraction Kit Market 2021 Advanced Report with Focus on Industry Insights, SWOT, Drivers and Key Players -Roche Life Science Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Rna Extraction Kit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% and is poised to reach $1.2 Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The latest Market Research study report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS on the Global Rna Extraction Kit market aims to provide a complete analysis of the market-related components influencing the market's company growth and development curve. The research also focuses on the recent market discoveries, such as current trends and a breakdown of the market-related products and offerings, the impact of macroeconomic issues, and many more. Quantitative analytics and qualitative reasoning are widely used to estimate sales volume, revenue, development, and new influencing variables, with an emphasis on the influence on global leaders and developing competitors before and beyond 2021.
Marketsatlantanews.net

In Situ Hybridization Market Size, Share, Trends, Prospect and Analytical Insights, Key Players -Agilent Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific

The In Situ Hybridization Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Recent research from Decisive Markets Insights looks at the forecast period, 2020-2027, for the global market. Global In Situ Hybridization Market value amounted to USD XX only in the study but is predicted to reach USD XX by 2027 with an annual average of XX% over the forecast period. With this report, you will receive a comprehensive overview of the market, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and challenges, along with the key factors that may influence the market outcome, within your targeting period.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Therapeutic Advances Using In Vivo CRISPR Genome Editing

When CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology exploded onto the life science stage almost a decade ago, it was widely touted as a potentially curative therapy for many genetic diseases, using various ex vivo and in vivo delivery methods. That promise is rapidly becoming a reality. In June 2021, Intellia Therapeutics and its partner Regeneron announced positive interim clinical data from a Phase 1 trial evaluating NTLA-2001—a potentially curative therapy based on the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technology—in patients with a rare liver disorder, hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) with polyneuropathy. These landmark results support not only the safety and efficacy of in vivo CRISPR genome editing in humans but also point to meaningful therapeutic benefits.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Oral Mucositis Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, and Key Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight's Oral Mucositis Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of the disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The Oral Mucositis market report also offers comprehensive insights into Oral Mucositis market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical trials, key collaboration in the space, and key pharmaceutical companies actively pushing Oral Mucositis market size growth forward.
ChemistryEurekAlert

HKUST scientists discover new mechanisms of activity improvement on bimetallic catalysts for hydrogen generation and fuel cells

A group of researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Xiamen University has revealed new understandings of how surface ruthenium atoms can improve the hydrogen evolution and oxidation activities of platinum. This discovery opens a new venue for rational design of more advanced catalysts for electrolyzer and fuel cell applications.
Sciencenortheastern.edu

‘Holy grail discovery’ in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

‘Holy grail discovery’ in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies. There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they’ve made a “holy grail” discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings,...
EngineeringPhys.org

Machine learning links material composition and performance in catalysts

In a finding that could help pave the way toward cleaner fuels and a more sustainable chemical industry, researchers at the University of Michigan have used machine learning to predict how the compositions of metal alloys and metal oxides affect their electronic structures. The electronic structure is key to understanding...
Medical & Biotechrdworldonline.com

Fusion Antibodies joins Eurofins Discovery to support preclinical drug discovery research

As leading global innovation-driven and customer-focused providers of antibody development services, Fusion Antibodies and Eurofins share common values in the culture of collaboration and the pursuit of scientific excellence and together, they aim to provide laboratories worldwide with high-quality, cost-effective and efficient services that work seamlessly with one another to support biotherapeutic discovery.
SciencePhys.org

New instrument automates analysis of human plasma

In his doctoral dissertation on analytical chemistry, MSc, MSc (Tech) Evgen Multia has developed new methods for studying biomacromolecules in blood plasma, and an instrument for it with patent pending. With the new system, the nanosized molecules in the human blood stream can quickly and reliably be isolated and fractionated...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Engineering new cell functionalities on thin films

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) and Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have developed a method to engineer new functionalities into cells. The results were published in the journal Cell ("Dual film-like organelles enable spatial separation of orthogonal eukaryotic translation"). Numerous processes occur inside living cells,...
Sciencepharmaceuticalintelligence.com

New avenues for research in membrane biology reveals the mobility of protein at work

Curator and Reporter: Dr. Premalata Pati, Ph.D., Postdoc. Membrane proteins (MPs) are proteins that exist in the plasma membrane and conduct a variety of biological functions such as ion transport, substrate transport, and signal transduction. MPs undergo function-related conformational changes on time intervals spanning from nanoseconds to seconds. Many MP structures have been solved thanks to recent developments in structural biology, particularly in single-particle cryo-Electron Microscopy (cryo-EM). Obtaining time-resolved dynamic information on MPs in their membrane surroundings, on the other hand, remains a significant difficulty.
Cancermurphyshockeylaw.net

Cancer Biomarkers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2021-2028) | Abbott Laboratories,Thermo Fisher Scientific,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Illumina,Inc.,Agilent Technologies etc.

Contrive Datum Insights offers an in-depth report on the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market The report covers comprehensive research study that gives the scope of Cancer Biomarkers market size, industry growth opportunities and challenges, current market trends, potential players, and expected performance of the market in various regions for the forecast period This report highlights key insights on the market that specializes in the requirements of the clients and assisting them to form the right decision about their business investment plans and methods.
ScienceNature.com

Structures and function of the amino acid polymerase cyanophycin synthetase

Cyanophycin is a natural biopolymer produced by a wide range of bacteria, consisting of a chain of poly-l-Asp residues with l-Arg residues attached to the β-carboxylate sidechains by isopeptide bonds. Cyanophycin is synthesized from ATP, aspartic acid and arginine by a homooligomeric enzyme called cyanophycin synthetase (CphA1). CphA1 has domains that are homologous to glutathione synthetases and muramyl ligases, but no other structural information has been available. Here, we present cryo-electron microscopy and X-ray crystallography structures of cyanophycin synthetases from three different bacteria, including cocomplex structures of CphA1 with ATP and cyanophycin polymer analogs at 2.6 Å resolution. These structures reveal two distinct tetrameric architectures, show the configuration of active sites and polymer-binding regions, indicate dynamic conformational changes and afford insight into catalytic mechanism. Accompanying biochemical interrogation of substrate binding sites, catalytic centers and oligomerization interfaces combine with the structures to provide a holistic understanding of cyanophycin biosynthesis.
Industryatlantanews.net

Downstream Processing Market 2021 SWOT, Supply Chain Analysis, Demand, Key Players -Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.)

The Downstream Processing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Recent research from Decisive Markets Insights looks at the forecast period, 2020-2027, for the global market. Global Downstream Processing Market value amounted to USD XX only in the study but is predicted to reach USD XX by 2027 with an annual average of XX% over the forecast period. With this report, you will receive a comprehensive overview of the market, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and challenges, along with the key factors that may influence the market outcome, within your targeting period.
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Detecting COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence, Imaging Technology

- Using artificial intelligence technology, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) researchers developed and validated an image-based detection model for COVID-19. The model analyzes lung images and can detect COVID-19 infection. Medical imaging has become an important tool in the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of diseases. In recent years, artificial...
ScienceElectronicsWeekly.com

Researchers ‘at the threshold’ of fusion ignition

This advancement puts researchers at the threshold of fusion ignition, an important goal of the NIF, and opens access to a new experimental regime. The experiment was enabled by focusing laser light from NIF — the size of three football fields — onto a target the size of a BB that produces a hot-spot the diameter of a human hair, generating more than 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power for 100 trillionths of a second.
SciencePhys.org

Improved statistical methods for high-throughput omics data analysis

High-throughput omics technology has revolutionized biological and biomedical research and large volumes of omics data have been produced. For this, computational tools to manage and analyze the omics data have been developed and there are big challenges in how to process and interpret the omics data in the best way. Wenjiang Deng has worked to develop novel statistical methodologies and algorithms for omics data analysis, using both simulated and real cancer data to test the methods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy