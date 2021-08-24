Cancel
Real Estate

WalletHub Study: 2021’s Best Real-Estate Markets

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the median existing-home price up a record 23.6% compared to last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best Real-Estate Markets, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine the most attractive real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities across 18...

www.oc-breeze.com

State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Real EstateIbj.com

Real Estate

The region’s hot real estate market cooled slightly in July but continued at a rapid pace. The number of single-family home and condo sales in 16 central Indiana counties dropped 2.9% from June to 4,071 in July. The median sales price increased 3.8% to $260,000 for the month.•
New York City, NYwiltonbulletin.com

How Will Fewer Chinese Buyers Affect NYC's Real Estate Market?

During the pandemic, a series of tumultuous and ongoing events had a significant impact on where people wanted to live and how they made real estate purchases. In its most noticeable manifestation, this resulted in available rural real estate dropping, as people — some alarmed by the pandemic, others embracing remote work — opted to head to a less crowded part of the country.
Stuart, FLstuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Duckwood Real Estate August 2021 Market Report

For August 2021, there is 1 home for sale in the Duckwood community in Stuart FL. The list price is $345,900 or $257.37 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 14 Duckwood homes have sold. Sales prices ranged from...
EducationInvestopedia

Michigan Institute of Real Estate

Michigan Institute of Real Estate offers various real estate and professional courses for real estate professionals in different stages of their careers. It has courses online, through correspondence, and on campus. It’s easy to get in contact with the school and the website is easily navigable. However, it doesn’t have a mobile app, student resources, or any career placement resources.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Craziest Piece of Real Estate in Montana is Back on the Market

Gather Ye Knights and prepare to pool your riches. The fabled castle in Darby is back on the market...AGAIN! . No, it is not just a house painted to look like a castle. It is a legit castle complete with it's very own drawbridge. The only thing missing would be a legitimate dungeon and your very own jester. So mount your steed and prepare to make thine journey to Darby to claim your kingdom.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta Real Estate Broker Says Seller’s Market Has Buyers Discouraged

Potential buyers in metro Atlanta are facing what Engel & Volkers Atlanta managing broker Christian Ross calls “buyers’ malaise” due to the limited housing supply. The local real estate broker joined “Morning Edition” to talk about current housing trends and to offer tips for house hunters. Christopher Alston contributed to...
Durango, COdurangodowntown.com

Will Foreclosures Increasing Housing in Real Estate Market?

Tenants and landlords across the nation are faced with an eviction moratorium in August. But, will new legislation extend that? That along with information about loan forbearance and finding out what the heck a Climate Risk Report is, on this month’s Durango Real Estate Update. It’s August 4, 2021. And boy, does it feel good outside? The afternoon rain showers have doused our region almost everyday in July, which has made for a stellar outdoor summer right here in Durango. The cooler temps at night can’t quinche the red hot market that continues to thrive in La Plata County still today. Not much has changed. July’s monthly market’s statistics continue the trend we’ve been seeing all year. Active listings are down 63%, when you look across all residential property types, with the average and median sales price for single family homes at 45 and 42% respectively. The County single-family home prices are up a whopping 130% from July 2019. So hopefully these late Summer and early Fall new listings will continue to alleviate demand, and we’ll see some normalcy return to the market come Winter. We shall see. Something that keeps coming up in conversation with clients is the question of how the eviction moratorium and loan forbearance programs might affect the market. Before I give you my 2 cents. Let’s talk about what each of these programs are. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the eviction moratorium was legislation passed through the CARES Act that restricts landlords from evicting a tenant for non-payment of rent. The law was set to end on June 30th of this year, but was pushed out one month by the CDC to July 31st. On August 1, it all came to a head, but the CDC yet again extended the moratorium to October 3rd for any areas that are experiencing high or substantial Corona virus transmission levels. For some clarity on that, the CDC is defining such levels as 50 to 99 or more cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. It seems that La Plata County does not fall under this extension. As of August 3rd, our case rate was at 28.6 per 100,000. If you were a tenant or landlord experiencing financial hardship and cannot pay your rent or mortgage due to the Corona virus pandemic, you can check out the links in the comment section below for some options on continued routes to relief. That’s a good segue into the next topic, that is permeating all of your chats. Mortgage forbearance. There are handful of people awaiting this apparent tsunami of foreclosures that could follow after the end of the mortgage forbearance program in September. The reality is some people could indeed lose their homes to foreclosure this year. But, a wave of new listings by way of foreclosure that some might expect probably won’t happen. First, let me define what mortgage loan forbearance is. Forbearance does not mean loan forgiveness. But it does allow you to pause or reduce your payments for a limited period of time. Forbearance does not erase what you owe, but people who accept the assistance will have to repay in any missed or reduced payments in the future. So, if you’re able to keep up with your payments, keep making them. If you’re having difficulty making your mortgage payments, every Mortgage Servicer in the country right now is required to have a way for you to apply. So go to your lenders website and find the button that reads something to the effect of “Apply for Assistance Here.” More links to help you navigate this are in the comment section below. But long story short, I don’t anticipate this wave of inventory hitting the market, like some hopeful buyers would like to see. The issue is that due to the high demand and short supply, anyone in a bind financially still has plenty of equity in their home to weather the storm. On average, a huge percentage of homeowners have at least 20% of equity. So for now, it seems the new listings naturally trickling onto the market will continue to relieve the pressure through the Fall with all of the things remaining the same. The last item I’d like to touch on today, is a new phenomenon being used by some of the bigger online brokerage companies these days. It’s called ClimateCheck. The ClimateCheck Report is an online rating system for a communities’ environmental risk factors. The website quantifies the risks related to climate change through a proprietary risk assessment and report software. I have not fully investigated the website for accuracy or data sourcing, but I can tell you that’s a slick platform that some of the biggest companies in the business are using right now as part of their listing disclosure. Could this be the new normal for assessing areas to live? Only time will tell. And with all the fires burning around the country, I think we’ll continue to see more and more entities like this surface. That is all the time we have for this month’s real estate update. If you have any questions or would like to suggest content for the show, I’d love to hear from you. So please feel free to put your comments in the section below. Or you can reach me directly at [email protected] Or on any of our social media channels @DurangoBrokers. Enjoy the rest of your Summer and see you next time. Thank you for watching.
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Two Michigan cities rank among top 101 best real estate markets, per new report

The real estate market is hot right now in Michigan, with listings getting multiple offers and selling for over the asking prices in just days. In many Michigan communities, the pace of sales is hitting a record: in the Dearborn area in June, homes stayed on the market for 13 days, down from 28 the year before, according to real estate data service Realcomp.
Florida StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Housing Markets in Florida

Compared to the rest of the nation, Florida’s housing market is relatively affordable. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis pegs the median home sale price in the U.S. at $375,900. In Florida, the figure drops to $297,390. But as they say in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location. And in a state […]
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Cambridge ranked the best real-estate market in Massachusetts, commonwealth cities rank low overall in the US

Cambridge was ranked the best real-estate market in Massachusetts in a new WalletHub study which compared cities around the United States. “Whether you’re joining the real-estate business or just looking for a place to call home, it’s important to get a handle on the housing markets you’re considering before investing in a property. This year, the housing market is in a unique situation as mortgage rates are only slightly above record lows at a time when many Americans are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” WalletHub wrote. “For those who have extra cash, buying a home now could be a golden opportunity.”
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego real estate markets begin stabilizing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The real estate market in San Diego has seen a swing for both buyers and sellers in recent months — but now many are saying the market is seeing a balance. Jim Bottrell, Broker and Founder of the Jim Bottrell Real Estate Team, joined KUSI’s Lauren...
Real EstateBenzinga

Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Offerings Available This Week

Crowdfunding has opened up real estate investing to passive investors who don’t want to invest the time and energy needed to manage an investment property or put up a large amount of capital to buy their own property. We’ve looked through the real estate crowdfunding offerings available this week to...

