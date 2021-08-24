Cancel
Cleveland Indians: 2 disappointments to demote to Triple-A Columbus

Cover picture for the article2 disappointments with the Cleveland Indians to demote to Triple-A Columbus. I’ll preface the blog with this: you can make the case for 75% of this roster to be on this list. We all understand what this season has become, what the makeup of the team looks like and what the play of the team has been. An argument could be made to buy a one-way ticket to Columbus for some, and a one-way ticket to Cleveland for others currently playing in central Ohio.

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (63-62) host the Boston Red Sox (73-56) for a three-game series this weekend. Their first matchup of the season is Friday with a first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Indiansodds with MLB picks and predictions.
Cleveland Indians: Bullpen stars are fading after another lost game

Nick Wittgren was again hit by the same fate Saturday night. The right-hander hit a trio of homers in the 10th in a 5-3 loss against the Red Sox. Wittgren was not able to win with Wittgren starting on second. However, it's important to minimize the damage. It's a lot better to get dinged for one than to serve up a three-run meal.
Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates from Game 118

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Indians take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field. Get live updates during the game below, including Cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Indians merchandise for sale: Here’s where...
The Cleveland Indians are getting our hopes up yet again

The Cleveland Indians are getting our hopes up yet again. “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” Thank you, Michael Corleone. Truer words may have never been spoken for Cleveland sports fans. Not just the Cleveland Indians, all of them. But this season, the Tribe are doing everything that can to play into this quote from the Godfather: Part III.
Cleveland Indians: 3 underrated prospects in Cleveland’s farm system

Cleveland Indians (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) The Cleveland Indians Top 30 prospects were recently updated and there were a lot of moving parts. Perhaps the biggest move was a change at the top of the list with Nolan Jones losing his spot as the club’s No. 1 prospect. However, some of the most shocking things on the list were things that didn’t happen rather than what did.
3 Cleveland Indians playing their way into 2022 lineup

The Cleveland Indians are in an unfamiliar position heading into September, that of a team waiting until next year as the postseason is too far out of reach for the injury-plagued Tribe. It was surprising to see Cleveland stay in it this long, though, and there is hope for 2022...
Cleveland Indians: 5 internal options to be Cleveland’s shortstop of the future

Who will step up as the Cleveland Indians shortstop of the future?. The Cleveland Indians have a notable log jam of talent at the shortstop position within the ranks of their organization. Amed Rosario has served admirably through his first season with the Tribe, but the tides are seemingly not in his favor as a long-term solution between second and third. There are a few intriguing options that Cleveland’s front office could turn to, and it will be a speculation-filled offseason as Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff seek to sort out the potential options leading into Spring Training in 2022.
Cleveland Indians: 2 prospects who need to be added in September roster expansion

Cleveland Indians: 2 prospects who NEED to be on the roster when it expands in September. It’s late August, and there go those Cleveland Indians, sweeping the Los Angeles Angels in spectacular fashion culminating in the Little League Classic, and getting our hopes up again. Now, hopes are relative. For the playoffs? Not likely, as the White Sox hold a nine game lead in the division, and the Tribe currently sit eight games back of the Red Sox for the second Wild Card spot in the American League.
Cleveland Indians out-slug Texas Rangers, 7-2, with four homers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Texas owned the power game Tuesday night. Wednesday night, the voltage moved to the other dugout. Oscar Mercado, Yu Chang, Austin Hedges and Franmil Reyes homered and Zach Plesac pitched his way into and out of trouble for the better part of 5 2/3 innings as the Indians beat the Rangers, 7-2, at Progressive Field.
Cleveland Indians: How does Eli Morgan fit into the team’s future?

Eli Morgan has had his ups and downs in his rookie season with the Cleveland Indians, but is having a better August. So where does he fit into Cleveland’s 2022 pitching plans?. You can never have too much pitching. You’ve heard that adage millions upon millions of times by now,...
Cleveland Indians finally rally past Red Sox 7-5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder’s obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5. The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn’t have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth.
How has Austin Hedges helped rescue the Cleveland Indians in 2021?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Austin Hedges again proved how valuable he is to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday when he sprang into action following an injury to backup Wilson Ramos and later hit a solo home run to tie the game against Boston. It’s a microcosm of Hedges’ 2022 season and the reason why Cleveland values his presence. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga talk Hedges and more in Monday’s podcast.

