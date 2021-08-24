Cleveland Indians: 2 disappointments to demote to Triple-A Columbus

Who will step up as the Cleveland Indians shortstop of the future?. The Cleveland Indians have a notable log jam of talent at the shortstop position within the ranks of their organization. Amed Rosario has served admirably through his first season with the Tribe, but the tides are seemingly not in his favor as a long-term solution between second and third. There are a few intriguing options that Cleveland’s front office could turn to, and it will be a speculation-filled offseason as Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff seek to sort out the potential options leading into Spring Training in 2022.