Tigers' AJ Hinch isn't accepting fatigue as an excuse for poor execution in August
St. Louis, Mo. — Dog days? In August? Don’t try to throw that old saw at Tigers manager AJ Hinch. “The mental fatigue is real for players but it’s reality,” he said before the game Tuesday. “If we get to where we want to get to, this isn’t even the stretch run yet. This is just August. I’m not going to buy in and allow our guys to talk about being tired and mentally exhausted in August.www.detroitnews.com
