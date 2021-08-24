Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' AJ Hinch isn't accepting fatigue as an excuse for poor execution in August

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis, Mo. — Dog days? In August? Don’t try to throw that old saw at Tigers manager AJ Hinch. “The mental fatigue is real for players but it’s reality,” he said before the game Tuesday. “If we get to where we want to get to, this isn’t even the stretch run yet. This is just August. I’m not going to buy in and allow our guys to talk about being tired and mentally exhausted in August.

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Drew Hutchison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Dfa#Triple A#Cardinals#Busch Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch weighs in on Jack Morris suspension

Jack Morris has found himself in hot water after an incident that happened on Tuesday night as the Detroit Tigers played the Los Angeles Angels. During the game, Morris, who is an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, made a poor attempt at humor by using an Asian caricature stereotype as Angels star Shohei Ohtani was coming to the plate. (Note: Some believe Morris was trying to do an Elmer Fudd impersonation)
MLBchatsports.com

Hinch's proactive managing in the 7th inning pivotal in Tigers win Saturday

Detroit – What do you know, sometimes the passive play is the right play. Tigers manager AJ Hinch has preached aggression and pressure all season long, whether it’s with pitchers being the first to two strikes, hitters hunting fastballs early in counts, base runners taking extra bases or playing the infield defense in to cut down runners from third, regardless of inning.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

AJ Hinch has special request for fans when Miguel Cabrera is up to bat

During the Detroit Tigers‘ current homestand, the fans as Comerica Park have given Miguel Cabrera a standing ovation each and every time he has come to bat as he is just one home run away from No. 500 for his career. That being said, if you have been watching or listening live, you know that the crowd has been very quiet once he steps up to the plate.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch: Shohei Ohtani is 'most dangerous player' in MLB

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch isn't known for intentional walks. There were 5,995 plate appearances against the Houston Astros in 2019, and Hinch — the Astros' manager from 2015-19 — didn't issue a single intentional walk. For the Tigers in 2021, he entered Tuesday's series opener with the Los Angeles Angels at six intentional walks.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

AJ Hinch hints at possible major plans for the Tigers in free agency

Even as the stretch run of the MLB season is well underway, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch is instead looking ahead to the upcoming free agency period. To many, the Tigers are not currently deemed among the top free-agent destinations. But Hinch is looking to change that over his current tenure with the team, and he wants to begin this process in the offseason.
MLBchatsports.com

Hinch effect raising eyebrows, changing culture of Tigers baseball

Toronto – Blue Jays television analyst Buck Martinez played 17 years in the big leagues. He managed and coached in the big leagues. There isn’t much that he watches on a daily basis that he hasn’t seen before. But some of the things skipper AJ Hinch did in the Tigers’ 4-1 win here Friday -- if they didn't flat-out surprise him, they at least made him raise his eyebrows.
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Tigers Beat Blue Jays 4-1 In 10 Innings

TORONTO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled the lead in the 10th inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday. Also Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, stayed at 499 career homers after going 5-0 on the night for the Tigers, with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...
chatsports.com

Should the Detroit Tigers allow Miguel Cabrera to play out his contract?

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 24: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 24, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) It is fair to question...
Detroit, MIPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Where AJ Hinch leads, they will follow

Before yesterday’s game, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch made a statement that sent shockwaves throughout the fanbase and ties into the philosophy of Detroit. Tommey Walker, a local Detroit artist, started the phrase “Detroit vs Everybody” and it has been seen on shirts sold at his shop in Downtown Detroit. A good majority of Metro Detroit is familiar with this phrase. Apparently, so is Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy