After a year of strong performances, recent data on the housing market have turned people’s expectations upside-down. According to the Census Bureau, new home sales in July were down 28 percent from their peak earlier this year, while the National Association of Realtors (NAR) had reported on four consecutive months of declines in existing home sales (EHS) before ticking up again in June and July. Alarmed commentators took these data as evidence of the “end of the housing boom.”