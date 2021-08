Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 | 2 a.m. As many Las Vegas air travelers can attest, inbound flights to our city are sometimes a party in the sky. That’s great in and of itself — it speaks to the excitement that tourists feel about coming here. But this year, too many passengers on flights to and from our city have crossed the line from festive to belligerent. Statistics released by the Federal Aviation Administration last week revealed that unruly passengers on Las Vegas flights had racked up more than $100,000 in fines this year, about a tenth of the total amount of fines issued nationwide. Las Vegas-bound flights had the most fines of any destination.