The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community that Tompkins County is now in the “high” transmission rate as defined by the CDC. High transmission rate occurs when there are over 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. The advisory for county residents to wear a mask indoors while around others continues to be in place. TCHD has recently advised local K-12 school districts that they should follow New York State Education Department guidance and ask students and staff to wear masks while indoors at school and around others.