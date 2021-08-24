Cancel
Carrollton, TX

‘Ouch!’ Surveillance Video Shows Burglary Suspect Drop TV On His Head

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bump on the head is the least of worries for one burglary suspect out of Carrollton. Turns out, the cops are looking for him and have even shared surveillance footage of his clumsy, alleged crime.

Saying they “want to make sure he’s ok,” the Carrollton Police Department posted video showing the would-be thief hoist a TV over his head after pulling it down from the wall. It happened at a business he broke into on the 1600 block of W. Crosby on Sunday, August 22. After attempting to steal the TV, the suspect leaves it (probably in a daze) and stumbles, empty-handed out of the business.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call police.

