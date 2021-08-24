Cancel
Aquebogue, NY

Paula W. Corwin, 85

Paula W. Corwin of Aquebogue, formerly of Crown Point, New York, died on Aug. 22, 2021. She was 85 years old. She was born to Elsie and Willard Wright in Crown Point. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd W. Corwin Jr. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Maura), Jeffrey (Michele) and Lucinda (Robert); grandchildren, Blake (Jasmine), Pierce (Elizabeth), Shannon (Paul), Jeff, Krystal, Brittney, Robert Jr., Amanda, Julia and Karen and three great-grandchildren.

