Call for Entries Issued for 9th Annual Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.

