Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Torrens' 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A's

By JANIE McCAULEY
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbjrF_0bbomFh000
Mariners Athletics Baseball Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro, left, celebrates with Kyle Seager after both scored on a two-run single by Luis Torrens during the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Manager Scott Servais saved the run differential talk for another day, preferring to reference Seattle's “fun differential.”

His Mariners are winning in a variety of ways and finding a nice groove at the right time.

Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen stayed solid into the seventh inning and Seattle swept a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win Tuesday.

“Somebody just told me our run differential was minus-nine on this trip but our fun differential was about plus-90,” Servais said, smiling. “We're going with that.”

"It's definitely higher than our run differential, that's for sure," catcher Tom Murphy said as Seattle wrapped up an eight-game, three-city road trip at 6-2.

The A’s managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen (11-5), who settled in and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.

Mitch Moreland hit an RBI single for Oakland in the first before Jarred Kelenic tied it at 1 with a single of his own in the second. Kelenic also doubled home Murphy in the eighth and scored on Dylan Moore's single.

Elvis Andrus hit a two-out double in the seventh and Mark Canha walked to chase Flexen, but Oakland came up empty. Starling Marte hit a high fly against Drew Steckenrider, who earned his sixth save.

The A's, who went to the playoffs the past three seasons, are trying to find the familiar fun they've known so well.

Oakland lost its fourth straight game — all but Tuesday's result by two or fewer runs — and eighth in 10 following a 12-3 stretch.

“We’re putting too much pressure on every facet that we have right now. Not a lot of room for error,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It was a tough stretch we went through. We did not look good today. We’ve lost some close games here recently. We have to flip the switch and start playing like we do. We usually are on the other side of those games. And this is the wrong time to go into a slump, wrong time to go into a team slump. We’ll figure it out.”

A day after he was scratched because of a bruised left foot, Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman got hit by a pitch in his left wrist area in the fourth but stayed in the game.

A's lefty Cole Irvin (9-12) was done after three innings because of a pull he felt in his hip that he doesn't consider serious. Seattle tagged him for three runs and seven hits.

“They’re fighting for what we’re fighting for, a postseason berth,” Irvin said.

Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit, 36, made his 500th career appearance.

WINNING LATE

The Mariners' 5-3 win Monday was their 30th comeback victory and second straight rallying in the ninth to win.

"I've never been a part of a team that's done it this frequently late in games," Servais said, noting he wishes Seattle would put up a few more runs early.

"Quite frankly it would make everybody’s life a little bit easier, but we’re in the entertainment business, why not make it interesting, right?”

SLOW SALES

A day after the series opener drew 4,140 fans, Tuesday's ticket sales were 4,508.

“It's a little bit different,” Servais said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: With the way the off days line up, the Mariners will stick with their regular rotation that gives the starters an extra day of rest they could use at this stage, Servais said.

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt's facial surgery in Chicago went as planned and the A's are encouraged after the pitcher was hit by a line drive against the White Sox last week. Plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh at the Rush Medical Center performed the operation to stabilize three fractured cheekbones while also removing other small fractured bones. The team said “Chris is stable and resting comfortably and will have follow-up appointments upon his arrival to Oakland," which is expected to be later this week. “Very successful, so that is great news,” Melvin said. “All the little nuance things that we probably knew about in there all went beautifully, took out fragments, the whole bit. So I think it went exceptionally well and everybody feels great about that.”

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle outrighted right-hander Robert Dugger to Triple-A Tacoma after he was designated for assignment Sunday.

UP NEXT

Seattle is off Wednesday and Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.22 ERA) is set to start the series opener at home against Kansas City on Thursday night. He is looking to snap a three-start winless stretch and avoid back-to-back losing starts for the second time in 2021.

After Oakland's off day, RHP James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.25 ERA) takes the mound for the A's having gone 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA in three starts since coming off the injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
60K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Dylan Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Mariners#The Oakland Athletics#Chase Flexen#The White Sox#The Rush Medical Center#Era#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/28/21: Justin Dunn, Franmil Reyes, and Kenta Maeda

Hello everybody and welcome to Saturday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball. M’s 2021 third rounder Michael Morales got roughed up in his first professional outing. We’ve got an update on Justin Dunn. Around the league... The Astros and Nationals are the first organizations to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for...
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Torrens returns to Seattle's lineup on Friday night

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Torrens will start at designated hitter after Mitch Haniger was moved to right field and Jake Bauers was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers, our models project Torrens to score 8.0 FanDuel points...
MLBFOX Sports

Seattle sweep: France 11th-inning HR as M's win 9-8 at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France's two-run homer in the 11th inning finally put the Seattle Mariners ahead to stay to complete a series sweep in Texas. The. Without his strong throw across the diamond after he saw a Rangers runner way off third base, the game may have not gotten past the 10th inning to give France the opportunity to hit his 13th homer for a 9-8 victory on Thursday.
Yakima Herald Republic

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

SEATTLE — With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation,...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Nick Wittgren fall to Boston, 5-3, in 10 innings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Extra innings have not been kind to Nick Wittgren and the Indians of late. The story did not change Saturday evening at Progressive Field. Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings, but he was long gone by the time J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lead Boston to a 5-3 win over the Indians and Wittgren.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Ian Happ is the Designated Hitter

The White Sox have taken the first four games of the season, but there’s still two remaining. Let’s see if Alec Mills and this group of Cubs hitters can take down Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, LF. 2. Frank Schwindel, 1B. 3. Ian...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Jesus Luzardo and Marlins shut down Reds

Jesus Luzardo allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings and rookie Jesus Sanchez homered in the first inning for the second straight game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon. It was the second straight loss for the Reds, who...
MLBBradenton Herald

Bell’s three-run homer lifts Nats to sweep of Blue Jays

Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 on Wednesday. Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29. The Nationals had dropped 12 of 13 prior to the two-game interleague series.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox don't sweep A's, but series win helps erase narrative

The Chicago White Sox can't beat good teams, they said. The White Sox, unsurprisingly, weren't listening. "Honestly, this is the first I've heard that we're not very good against winning teams," White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodón said, presented with the information during a surprise appearance on the White Sox Talk Podcast earlier this week. "We don't even think about that. I didn't even know this stat at all."
MLBnumberfire.com

Athletics starting Chad Pinder in right field on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pinder will operate right field with Mark Canha in left, Josh Harrison manning shortstop, and Elvis Andrus sitting out. In a matchup against lefty Nestor Cortes, our models project Pinder to score 7.0 FanDuel...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros finally have their primary lineup back together on the field. The AL West leaders also have left-hander Framber Valdez throwing strikes. Yordan Ãlvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Valdez had another impressive start in a 5-2 victory over the rookie-laden Texas Rangers on Saturday night.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mahle, Reds to take on Luzardo, Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (71-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (54-76, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-7, 7.91 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +153, Reds -176; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBMLB

Khrush, indeed: Homers in 6 straight games

OAKLAND -- Khris Davis making an impact for the A’s in 2021 was viewed as a long shot when the club first announced his signing to a Minor League deal on Aug. 4. Just a few weeks later, it seems like an intriguing possibility. For the sixth straight game, Davis...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Keibert Ruiz gets the call; Jesus Luzardo, Glenn Otto come through

Keibert Ruiz won't be making his major-league debut when the Nationals call him up Monday. The 23-year-old has already appeared for the Dodgers, both this year and last. But this is his first legitimate chance to stake out playing time as opposed to just filling an opening on the roster. In short, the Nationals are making their catcher of the future their catcher of the present.

Comments / 0

Community Policy