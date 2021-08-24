Vivre Real Estate Partners With Side, Enhancing Home Life for Bay Area Buyers and Sellers

A group of Keller Williams panelists argued at Mega Camp that it’s all about communication and managing expectations. Tune in for Inman’s Deep Dive on KW all week long. All week, Inman is taking a Deep Dive into Keller Williams. We’re talking to key executives, unpacking its strategic moves and reporting live from the virtual KW Mega Camp, with the goal of telling you everything you need to know about KW right now. Watch for future Inman Deep Dives into top brokerages coming in the months ahead.