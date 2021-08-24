Corey Floyd Jr. reclassifies, enrolls, joins UConn men’s basketball program as member of Class of ‘21

Corey Floyd Jr., the highly touted guard from New Jersey, finalized the process of reclassifying to the Class of 2021 and enrolled at UConn on Tuesday.

“We are tremendously excited to add Corey to our UConn family,” coach Dan Hurley said. “Corey is the embodiment of a UConn guard: tough, athletic, skilled and confident. Corey is a seamless fit within our culture and works to the championship standard we expect of our players and coaches alike.”

Floyd, 6 feet 4, averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the 2020-21 season at Roselle (N.J.) Catholic. He then led his AAU program, Team Final, to the Peach Jam 17U Championship in July, scoring 12 points, with four rebounds and five assists in the championship game.

He originally committed to UConn Jan. 14, with plans to play out his senior year at Roselle. But he graduated early and expressed a desire to join the Huskies this summer. Hurley said in July that any players joining the program at this point would likely redshirt, but no such decision has been made regarding Floyd. He now joins Class of ‘21 recruits Rahsool Diggins, Jordan Hawkins and Samson Johnson in the competition for minutes.

“Corey comes from great pedigree,” Hurley said. “His father, Corey Sr., was a contemporary of mine in the Big East playing at Providence College. CJ has also benefited from playing for Dave Boff at Roselle Catholic as well as Rob Brown, James Johns and Wayne Jones with Team Final.”

