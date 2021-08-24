Aliens: Fireteam Elite tech review — Do the jitterbug
Aliens: Fireteam Elite has finally made landfall, leaving thousands of swarming bug-like creatures straight to our PCs. The game is noticeably not a AAA title, but it still has some power to display. The Xenomorphs themselves can animate goofily and glitch in and out of existence from time to time, but this is a respectable version of the game, and I noticed few large bugs (pun not intended) and had no crashes during my time with it.www.pcinvasion.com
