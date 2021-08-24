Aliens: Fireteam Elite tech review — Do the jitterbug

Dreamscaper is an action RPG rogue-like developed and published by Afterburn Studios. It launched for the Nintendo Switch and Steam/PC on August 5th of this year. From the start, the game establishes itself as telling an artistic and serious narrative. You play as a girl named Cassidy, and at night when she falls asleep you enter a dream world. This dream world is a pretty standard roguelike dungeon, and the goal of the game is to clear it completely. Every time you die in this dreamworld, Cassidy wakes up, and the next time you fall asleep you start at the beginning again. During the day, you use items you collect in the dream world to upgrade your character and unlock various equipment for your next dream run. The gameplay and setup here are very standard rogue-like. If you have ever played one, such as Hades, then this will feel very familiar.