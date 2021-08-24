UCF reschedules BOT meeting to vote on stadium naming-rights deal

UCF Athletics is close to renaming its on-campus football stadium. Aileen Perilla/Orlando Sentinel

The UCF Board of Trustees has rescheduled a meeting for Thursday to vote on a naming rights deal that the university’s athletics association struck with 3MG Roofing.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 11 but was postponed due to a scheduling conflict, according to a university spokesperson. This week’s meeting will take place virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the board’s agenda.

While a new agenda has been uploaded to the board’s website, no terms of the original deal were changed. As previously reported by the Sentinel , UCF has been in negotiations with 3MG on a 12-year, $20 million naming rights deal.

If the deal is approved, it will go into effect on Sept. 1, one day before UCF kicks off the season against Boise State and the stadium would be renamed “3MG Stadium,” according to the meeting agenda.

“We’re still working through the process,” UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said last week when asked about a potential naming rights deal. “Just making sure we’ve got all of our I’s dotted and our T’s crossed.”

“We’re working with the university trying to make sure that all of the processes are in place,” Mohajir added. “Hopefully it will be soon.”

This past January, 3MG became the official roofing partner of UCF Athletics.

The on-campus football stadium, which opened in 2007, had been named Spectrum Stadium since 2017, following the rebranding of Bright House Sports Network, a local cable company. Bright House Sports Network originally acquired the naming rights to the UCF football stadium in 2006.

Last season, however, the stadium’s nickname — the “Bounce House” — became the official name as a deal with RoofClaim.com fell through due to pressure from the Florida Legislature.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com