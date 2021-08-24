Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

UCF reschedules BOT meeting to vote on stadium naming-rights deal

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxxKi_0bboireQ00
UCF Athletics is close to renaming its on-campus football stadium. Aileen Perilla/Orlando Sentinel

The UCF Board of Trustees has rescheduled a meeting for Thursday to vote on a naming rights deal that the university’s athletics association struck with 3MG Roofing.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 11 but was postponed due to a scheduling conflict, according to a university spokesperson. This week’s meeting will take place virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the board’s agenda.

While a new agenda has been uploaded to the board’s website, no terms of the original deal were changed. As previously reported by the Sentinel , UCF has been in negotiations with 3MG on a 12-year, $20 million naming rights deal.

If the deal is approved, it will go into effect on Sept. 1, one day before UCF kicks off the season against Boise State and the stadium would be renamed “3MG Stadium,” according to the meeting agenda.

“We’re still working through the process,” UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said last week when asked about a potential naming rights deal. “Just making sure we’ve got all of our I’s dotted and our T’s crossed.”

“We’re working with the university trying to make sure that all of the processes are in place,” Mohajir added. “Hopefully it will be soon.”

This past January, 3MG became the official roofing partner of UCF Athletics.

The on-campus football stadium, which opened in 2007, had been named Spectrum Stadium since 2017, following the rebranding of Bright House Sports Network, a local cable company. Bright House Sports Network originally acquired the naming rights to the UCF football stadium in 2006.

Last season, however, the stadium’s nickname — the “Bounce House” — became the official name as a deal with RoofClaim.com fell through due to pressure from the Florida Legislature.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#American Football#Ucf Athletics#The Ucf Board Of Trustees#Boise State#The Florida Legislature#Orlandosentinel Com#Therealbeede#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Panthers cut former UF, Apopka OT Martez Ivey; Patriots waive former UCF WR Tre Nixon

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with former Apopka and University of Florida standout offensive lineman Martez Ivey on Monday, a day before the official deadline for all NFL teams to pare their rosters down the season limit of 53 players. Ivey, who was out of football last season after being released by the New England Patriots in 2019, was attempting to make a comeback this year. He could ...
College SportsPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Gators push to defend East title, return to SEC championship game

A taste is usually enough to get Florida offensive lineman Stewart Reese’s attention. Tipping the scales at nearly 350 pounds, Reese concedes, “I’m big, and I like to eat.” Reese cut out the 2 a.m. runs to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and has dropped more than 30 pounds since last fall, but he isn’t the only Gator with a supersized appetite entering the 2021 season. Following a trip to the 2020 ...
College SportsPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Alabama expected once again to rule SEC behind legendary coach Nick Saban

Encores are unnecessary at Alabama, where year-to-year success under Nick Saban occurs with mind-numbing, bone-crushing regularity. Even so, the 2020 Crimson Tide will be a tough act to follow, even for a program that has shown an unmatched level of sustainability. Saban’s first unbeaten squad since 2009 and sixth national champion in Tuscaloosa featured six first-round draft picks ― five from ...
NFLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UF’s Emory Jones destined to be Dan Mullen’s quarterback with Gators

Soon after Dan Mullen got the job at Florida, he got a text from Emory Jones. “I want to be your quarterback,” Jones wrote Mullen Nov. 27, 2017, the day he was hired to coach the Gators. Nearly four years later, Jones finally will get his wish. Jones is expected to handle the first snap of the 2021 season Sept. 4 in the Swamp against visiting FAU, completing a long journey dating to the ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy