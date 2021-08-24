Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Bellin Health CEO Applauds Vaccine Reward Program

By Rob Sussman
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The head of Bellin Health is applauding the state of Wisconsin’s decision to offer $100 in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. CEO Chris Woleske says similar programs have increased vaccination rates elsewhere. “It has proven to be a somewhat effective strategy in other states,”...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellin Health#Ceo#Vaccinations#Wtaq#Jbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin Offers $100 Reward For COVID-19 Vaccines

Similar to the incentive offered by other states around the country, Wisconsin has entered the vaccine reward program. Anyone who gets their first dose by Labor Day is eligible for a $100 reward from the State of Wisconsin. The announcement came on August 23 by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. Under...
Green Bay, WI101 WIXX

COVID-19 Unlikely to Ever Be Eradicated, Says Bellin Health Doctor

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Will COVID-19 ever go away? One local expert is saying: probably not. Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum says it’s likely that COVID-19 will never actually be eradicated. “It’s likely that there will always be some degree of [COVID-19],” Landrum said, answering a...
El Paso News

NM Department of Health announces end date for $100 vaccine incentive program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health is running a second round of the $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program “Stay Ahead New Mexico” through the rest of August. New Mexicans who are eligible are those that receive the first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna,...
Public Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

Health care leaders back vaccine mandates

THREE OF THE state’s health care leaders urged employers to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the only real protection against the Delta variant of the disease is inoculation. The health care leaders – Pete Healy, the president of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Peter Slavin, the...
Pittsburgh, PAWTAJ

UPMC doctor applauds FDA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, calling it a key achievement in public health. The agency said it’s a milestone that puts the U.S. one step closer to altering the course of the pandemic. More than 200 million doses of the...
wearegreenbay.com

One vaccine for $100: Gov. Evers announces vaccine reward program for Wisconsinites

(WFRV) – In an attempt to get more Wisconsinites vaccinated, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program. According to officials, any Wisconsin residents who get their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider will get a $100 Visa gift card. In order to be eligible for the $100, the vaccine must be administered between August 20 and September 6.
Public HealthPosted by
HOT 107.9

Ochsner Health Systems Requiring Vaccination for All Employees

Now that there is an FDA-approved vaccine for the coronavirus, you can expect many more announcements like this going forward. The latest entity to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KATC TV3, is Ochsner Health. Early yesterday the Associated Press reported that the United States Food...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Reward those who got vaccinated early

Regarding “City Hall joins vaccine incentive push, offering $150 to those who get both shots,” (Aug. 25): As a citizen of Houston, I don’t believe that giving incentives out to those who have yet to receive their vaccine is a great idea simply because there are many people — including myself — who have already received the vaccine and, if I may speak for our vaccinated community, it would be unfair for the unvaccinated to receive an incentive to get the shot. I feel that those who received the vaccine prior to the incentive push should receive the incentives instead. I understand that the city is trying to improve safety by trying to convince the unvaccinated to get the vaccine, but you have to take into consideration those who have received the vaccine and their response. Another reason I don’t particularly agree with the offering of incentives to those who have yet to receive the vaccine is because I believe that those who want the vaccine have already gotten it and those who have yet to receive it don’t really plan on taking it. In Texas alone, as of Aug. 1, 9 million of the 24 million Texans eligible for the vaccine hadn’t been vaccinated yet. That is a lot of money that the city is just giving away. I just don’t think giving out an incentive is the best decision.
Educationeagleobserver.com

OPINION: Doctor sets his school board straight on vaccines, audience applauds

In a recent Mount Vernon School Board meeting in Indiana to consider rules for those vaccinated and unvaccinated, a parent and physician stood up and electrified the room with his comments. We share his remarks because he exemplifies what all doctors should be doing to save America from government medical malpractice and censorship. Otherwise, they are complacent in it!
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Bellin receives grant for technology

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Hospital is getting a federal grant to upgrade technology as part of COVID-19 relief funds. The Federal Communications Commission announced the $682,016 grant to the hospital. The FCC says Bellin plans to use the money to buy tablets, remote patient care devices and software, telemedicine carts, and remote patient ophthalmological devices and software to deliver remote care to patients in rural areas and promote social distancing in healthcare facilities.
Public HealthTimes-Republican

COVID-19 vaccine now required for UnityPoint employees

UnityPoint Health is requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 33,000 employed UnityPoint Health team members, whether they provide direct care to patients or not, will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 this year. “We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen...
Public Healthdiscoverestevan.com

Saskatchewan Medical Association Wants Mandatory Vaccines for Health-Care Workers

You can add the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) to the list of organizations calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workers. The SMA cited a continued uptick of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday when it issued a call similar to the Canadian Medical Association and Canadian Nurses Association from last week. The Ontario Medical Association and New Brunswick Medical Society have also spoken out in favour of mandatory shots for those in the field.
Public HealthQuad Cities Onlines

Genesis Health System announces COVID-19 vaccination deadline for all staff

Genesis Health System is giving its employees until November to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health care provider announced Wednesday it will require its more than 5,000 employees and medical staff to receive the vaccine by Nov. 8. Staff also have the option to request a religious or medical exemption by the same date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy