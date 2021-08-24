Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

tmj4.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says FIFA and other soccer bodies are entitled to get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation of corruption in soccer. The DOJ says a first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Corruption#Bribery#Ap#Doj#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
ProtestsDerrick

Records rebut claims of unequal treatment of Jan. 6 rioters

It's a common refrain from some of those charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and their Republican allies: The Justice Department is treating them harshly because of their political views while those arrested during last year's protests over racial injustice were given leniency. Court records tell...
FIFAinsidersport.com

FIFA to distribute $200 in stolen funds to regional bodies

FIFA has detailed plans to distribute $200 million in compensation to two regional football governing bodies, relating to the 2015 scandal which resulted in the downfall of President Sepp Blatter. The $200 million package will compensate for funds stolen during the 2015 controversy, which saw fraud, bribery, money laundering and...
FIFAsportspromedia.com

Fifa to share in US$200m compensation from 2015 corruption scandal

More than US$200million in stolen funds relating to the 2015 scandal will be returned to Fifa and two other continental governing bodies. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were prosecuted for corruption and will be returned to soccer's global governing body, Concacaf, which oversees the sport in North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, and South American body Conmebol by the United States Department of Justice.
FIFAESPN

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe

FIFA will receive over $201 million in forfeited funds seized during a global football corruption probe, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. A total of 27 people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial.
FIFAWorld Soccer Talk

US hands FIFA $201m confiscated taken from corrupt officials

Paris (AFP) – The US Department of Justice has agreed to hand FIFA $201 million (171m euros) confiscated from corrupt football administrators, the governing body of world football announced on Tuesday. Most of the cash comes from US legal actions in the wake of the “FIFAgate” scandal, which erupted in...
FIFAchatsports.com

FIFA, Deemed a Victim of Its Own Scandal, Will Share $200 Million Payout

FIFA, Gianni Infantino Riovaldi, United States of America, United States Department of Justice. Even as top soccer officials were still being arrested as part of a sprawling corruption investigation in 2015, lawyers for the sport’s global governing body and U.S. prosecutors began to embrace an intriguing premise:. The soccer organization,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

DOJ approves $32 million award for FIFA in corruption probe

FIFA and two other organizations are set to receive more than $200 million in compensation from the U.S. government related to a 2015 corruption scandal, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Flashback: The repayment comes six years after a criminal prosecution revealed that millions of dollars had been diverted for decades...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Justice Department Approves Remission of Over $32 Million in Forfeited Funds to Victims in the FIFA Corruption Case

BROOKLYN, NY – The Department of Justice announced today that it will begin the process of remitting forfeited funds to FIFA, the world organizing body of soccer; CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in North and Central America, among other regions; CONMEBOL, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in South America; and various constituent national soccer federations (collectively, the “Victims”). The Department granted a joint petition for remission filed by the Victims, recognizing losses and granting remission up to a total of more than $201 million, of which $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution. In total, well over the amount granted has been seized and has been or is expected to be forfeited to the United States in the Eastern District of New York as part of the government’s long-running investigation and prosecution of corruption in international soccer.
Congress & CourtsWKTV

US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation

A six-year corruption investigation into bribery schemes in multiple world football organizations ended Tuesday. The US Department of Justice awarded $201 million to FIFA, international football's governing body; CONCACAF, the confederation overseeing football in North and Central America along with the Caribbean countries; CONMEBOL, the governing confederation in South America, and other affected entities.
New York City, NYwtaq.com

Ex-El Salvador soccer chief pleads guilty in FIFA corruption probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge arising from a global soccer corruption probe involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches. Reynaldo Vasquez, 65, the former president of the Federacion Salvadorena de Futbol...
Posted by
Editor at Global Perspectives

Interpol Caught Bending the Rules for Friends - Politics Wins Again!

Several countries, including Nigeria, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have highlighted the United States of America's failure to comply with a series of norms regulating Interpol's activities, beginning with Article 3 of Interpol's Constitution according to which “it is strictly forbidden for the Organization from undertaking any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character,” as well as Article 2 requiring Interpol and its members "to ensure and promote the widest possible mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities within the limits of the laws existing in the different countries and in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. sanctions Eritrean military leader over abuses in Tigray

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned the leader of the Eritrean military over allegations his forces committed human rights abuses amid its ongoing war in Ethiopia's Tigray region where civilians have been engulfed in a humanitarian crisis. The Treasury on Monday said in a statement it blacklisted...
Worldabc17news.com

New US sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia’s Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has imposed new sanctions over Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray conflict. The Treasury Department says the chief of staff of the defense forces of neighboring Eritrea is sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for leading an entity accused of “despicable acts” including massacres, widespread sexual assault and the executions of boys. The nine-month war has killed thousands of people and left observers shocked as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, teamed up with former enemy Eritrea to wage war on the Tigray forces. The U.S. calls on Eritrea to remove its soldiers from Tigray permanently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy