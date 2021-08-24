Crypto-hacker who stole $600 million finally gives the rest of it back

Earlier this week, T-Mobile confirmed a data breach that affects at least 48 million people, a number that could still rise as the company continues its investigation. The data set contains particularly sensitive information like social security numbers, driver's license details, and reportedly even the unique IMEI numbers associated with each smartphone. Not only that, but the vast majority of victims in the breach so far aren't even T-Mobile customers; they're instead former or prospective customers who at some point applied for credit with the carrier. A class action suit has already been filed although the arbitration clause in T-Mobile customer agreements may be a hurdle in the road to restitution.