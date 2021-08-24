Cancel
Crypto-hacker who stole $600 million finally gives the rest of it back

By Andy Chalk
 6 days ago
Earlier this month, a hacker swiped over $600 million in cryptocurrency by exploiting a vulnerability in Poly Network, a platform that enables transactions between different blockchains. Just a few days later, however, the thief returned more than half of the funds—a little over $342 million. They were effectively forced to make the move after Poly Network posted the addresses of their digital wallets, flagging any transactions as illegal—the digital equivalent of dye packs stuffed inside bundles of cash.

