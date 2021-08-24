Vivre Real Estate Partners With Side, Enhancing Home Life for Bay Area Buyers and Sellers

Cash sales accounted for 23% of all home sales in July this year, helped by an increasing number of iBuyers and financial technology companies entering the market. iBuyers are companies making cash offers instantly based on an automated valuation such as OpenDoor, Redfin Now, Zillow Offers, and more, reports the National Association of Realtors. Cash offers have helped buyers and companies stand out in bidding wars, but buyers who cannot offer cash can instead go to a cash financing company. This newer model instead has an institution purchase a property for a buyer or provides cash for the buyer to make an offer.