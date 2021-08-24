Cancel
FIFA

FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

Fox47News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says FIFA and other soccer bodies are entitled to get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation of corruption in soccer. The DOJ says a first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission...

