Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Australia’s Number 1 Skin-Care Brand Has Landed in the U.S.—These Are the Top Products to Try

By Gina Vaynshteyn
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here at Well+Good, slathering and spraying and applying all kinds of skin-care and beauty products is just another day on the job. We want to share what's worthy of your attention and what's worth your money. Which brings us to why we're here today: Your "to try" list is about to get a whole lot longer, because the number-one skin-care brand in Australia, Endota, is now available stateside.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#U S#Skin Care Products#Clean Skin#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

7 Signs Your Skin Is Just Begging for Exfoliation

As your skin works hard to regenerate, it leaves behind dead skin cells. Over time, dead cells accumulate as they mix with natural skin oils, makeup, and sunscreen. And when your skin is desperate for a good sloughing, it will let you know. First things first, you want to ensure...
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Julia Haart on Her ‘Miracle’ Beauty Secret, Time Travel and Her Latest Entrepreneurial Venture: Skin Care

She’s a serial entrepreneur, the star of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, a skin-care junkie at heart and has time traveled 300 years into the future—she is Julia Haart. How can someone have all of this (and then some) on their resume and still be craving more? Haart says if she could get out of a constricting conservative Jewish community, she can do absolutely anything, and she most definitely has.
Skin CareReal Simple

This Drugstore Anti-Aging Serum Gives Shoppers Their Best Skin Ever

Some days it feels like everything goes wrong. Your coffee burns your tongue, your AC breaks, and your Internet decides it's the perfect time to go on the fritz, almost like a coordinated effort to drive you crazy. When the mess feels like it can't get any greater, it's nice to have one reliable treat to look forward to—like an inexpensive retinol face serum that delivers so much glow, a bad day leaves no trace.
Hair Caresanjuanjournal.com

Best Hair Vitamins – Top Supplements for Natural Hair Growth

Hair supplements are great for anyone who wants to improve their hair quality and look staggering and leave an unforgettable impression. Many people have been hesitant about purchasing these products because they’re not sure what they do or how they work. We’ve put together a list of the top 5...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

Watch in Action As This $40 Eye Cream Dramatically Tightens Bags in 3 Minutes Flat

Traditionally, getting rid of puffiness under your eyes the morning after a sleepless, wine-fueled night required spending at least 15 minutes lying under a cooling eye mask or massaging your face with an ice cube... and even then, it wasn't always a perfect fix. But as one TikTok user discovered, the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener ($38) can make them totally disappear in three minutes flat—and the results are nothing short of jaw-dropping.
Skin CareWallpaper*

Transformative retinol eye creams for all skin types

As we previously examined in our comprehensive guide on how to use retinol, the Vitamin A derivative has an unparalleled ability to smooth away wrinkles, reduce acne, and improve collagen. For many, there is no other area where they would rather see the benefits of retinol than the potentially crease-filled, shadow-heavy area around the eyes; which is why we’ve pulled together this guide to retinol eye creams.
Skin CareElite Daily

The Best Overnight Face Masks

Overnight face masks are one of the most indulgent ways to pamper your skin before you sleep, not to mention a clever way to wake up to radiant skin if you can’t be bothered to do a full-on routine in the morning. But how to choose the right one for you? Well, that all depends on your skin goals. The best overnight face masks typically come in two forms: nourishing, moisturizing masks that are akin to amped-up night creams, and exfoliating masks that, similar to a face peel, resurface and purify your skin while you sleep.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Body Acne Breakouts Are No Match For This New Skin Care Duo

Treatments targeting body skin concerns are famously unsexy, but Soft Services is among the beauty companies intent on changing the narrative. Today, the buzzy, über-chic brand added a skin-clearing duo to its product arsenal, created to target very annoying yet very normal adult body acne. Now introducing, Clearing Clay Multi-Use Breakout Treatment and Clearing Mist Medicated Breakout Tonic, formulated to target breakouts caused by active lifestyles and the resulting hyperpigmentation.
Skin CareRefinery29

This Lip Plumping Treatment Rivals Filler — & There Are No Needles

From the lip flip (using Botox to enhance lip size) to lip blushing (tattooing the lip line to lend lips definition) it seems we're willing to try just about anything to give our lips a boost. You might blame the 'Zoom boom', which is said to have magnified insecurities for many. Then there's TikTok, which serves up countless lip swelling hacks that you can DIY at home. Either way, achieving bigger lips is a popular goal.
Skin CareTODAY.com

Tackle aging with these top-rated skin care products on Amazon

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. It seems like everywhere you look,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

People Go Bananas for This Korean-Born Skincare Line—Here Are the Viral Products

There has been no shortage of viral products and trends under the TikTok beauty umbrella. (This story, this story, and this story are proof!) But, amongst the thousands, Dr. Jart+’s redness-neutralizing Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 ($52) might just reign supreme. Even though the Cicapair range has been around for a while (it was launched in 2005 by dermatologist Dr. Jung Sung-Jae), the Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 went viral last October, with over 90M views of #DrJart on the social media platform, ultimately triggering the #tiktokmademebuyit trend. So yeah, as far as TikTok-famous beauty products go, the Cicapair cream is pretty much the Queen Bee.
Skin CareNarcity

Get Into 'Skinimalism' With These Clean Skincare Products That Have 10 Ingredients Or Less

Less is more, these days. Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. With so much brand transparency and information online, consumers are more conscious than ever of what they're putting on their skin. "Skinimalism" is a newly coined term in the beauty space that's all about doing more with less.
MakeupAllure

25 Allure-Beloved Beauty Products You Can Shop for Under $25

Skin is your body's largest organ but it doesn't mean you have to give one up — aka, drop tons of hard-earned money and valuables — in order to properly care for it. Same goes for perfecting your washday routine or everyday makeup routine. Beauty and self-care can be, and should be, accessible to all. Just take a peek at the skin-care routines of top dermatologists — many of which we frequently tap for product recommendations — and you'll see drugstore-friendly brands like Neutrogrena, CeraVe, and La Roche-Posay everywhere you look.
Skin CarePosted by
pymnts

Bespoke Beauty Brands To Launch Line Of Men’s Products

Beauty brand incubator Bespoke Beauty Brands will debut a new skincare brand for men on Friday (Aug. 20). The brand, called Mai Johnson & Co., will carry a daily foam cleanser, toner, anti-aging skin serum, moisturizer, anti-aging night cream, eye cream, charcoal masks and body powder. Prices will range from $10 to $45.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

10 Skincare Ingredients that Treat Acne (But Actually)

All acne, no matter the type or severity, has one thing in common, it can be stubborn—like really stubborn. As so many acne-sufferers already know, it often takes trial and error to address entirely, and the products, treatments, and routines that worked for one person might not work the same for you (it's annoying, but it's the truth). Don't get us wrong, though. That doesn't mean there aren't steps you can take and ingredients you can use to minimize your acne...on the contrary. There are a whole host of effective acne-fighting ingredients you can turn to.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

Kiehl’s Major Summer Sale Isn’t Here To Play—Snag Your Skin-Care Faves for Up to 40% Off

Now that fall is mere weeks away, we know to brace ourselves for that quintessential crisp, autumn air. This also means it's the perfect time to get your beauty essentials in order to prevent skin from drying up. And for that, you can turn to Kiehl's. The brand is a goldmine when it comes to quality moisturizers, hydrating serums, and anti-aging creams. Not to mention, it's one of oldest and most trusted names in the skin-care space thanks to its commitment to transparency (after all, it was the first beauty brand to list its ingredients on a label). And right now, you can shop one of its biggest sales of the season.
Skin CareByrdie

Drunk Elephant's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Got a Major Refresh

Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you that vitamin C is one of those powerhouse ingredients that's actually worth your money. But if you're familiar with this ingredient, then you know that all vitamin C serums are not created equal. When it comes to shelf life, vitamin C derivatives can be a bit fickle; they're extremely sensitive, and the formula's efficacy can degrade fairly easily when exposed to light, heat, and air.
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Amazon Reviewers Are Calling This $10 Vegan Serum ‘Natural Botox in a Bottle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Getting into skincare was a super exciting time for us. We went from washing our face with whatever smelled nice at the drugstore to having a full-on routine with specific ingredients, benefits and textures. It became a hobby — but one we knew we’d keep up throughout our lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy