Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Prince William Sound Berg Glacier Dam Release Satellite observations indicate that the Berg glacier dammed lake, located 65 miles east of Cordova, is likely releasing downstream into the Gandil River, Bering River, and Bering Lake. High water from this glacier dammed lake release usually lasts for several days. Mariners in the Controller Bay area should anticipate debris in the water as a result of the flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Prince William Sound#High Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Rushmore National Memorial, or 7 miles southeast of Hill City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Keystone, Custer State Park, Stockade Lake, Hayward, Black Hills Playhouse, Center Lake, Legion Lake, Mount Coolidge, Blue Bell and State Game Lodge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON COUNTY At 418 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Shambo Ranch, or 23 miles southeast of Lemmon, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shambo Ranch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Covington County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 07:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Covington and Crenshaw. * Until Noon CDT today. * Heavy rainfall associated with rain bands from Tropical Depression Ida will continue across the area through this morning. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible with localized higher amounts.
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Wind Cave National Park, or 13 miles northeast of Hot Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHERN CUSTER STATE PARK. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Custer County, south of Fairburn. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Prince Edward County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Prince Edward A thunderstorm with heavy rain will impact portions of central Prince Edward County through 545 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prospect, or just west of Hampden Sydney, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Rain up to 1 inch. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding on roadways in low lying/pour drainage areas. Gusty winds up to 30 mph are also possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hampden Sydney around 525 PM EDT. Farmville and Hampden Sydney College around 530 PM EDT. Longwood University around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Kingsville, Briery Creek Lake, Tuggle, Worsham and Allens Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 13:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hughes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hughes County through 215 PM CDT At 138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Wetumka. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wetumka and Yeager. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Prince George County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Hopewell, Prince George by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: City of Hopewell; Prince George A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF HOPEWELL At 821 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jordans Point, or near Hopewell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Hopewell, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Prince George, Jordans Point, New Bohemia, Richard Bland College, Birchett Estate, Prince George Golf and Jordan Point Country Club. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Halifax County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Halifax A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax Counties through 530 PM EDT At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ringgold, or 8 miles southeast of Blairs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elmo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pittsylvania County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania County through 600 PM EDT At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blairs, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blairs Keeling and Dry Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Rushmore National Memorial, or 7 miles southeast of Hill City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Keystone, Custer State Park, Stockade Lake, Hayward, Black Hills Playhouse, Center Lake, Legion Lake, Mount Coolidge, Blue Bell and State Game Lodge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Pittsylvania County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pittsylvania Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania County through 645 PM EDT At 558 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Keeling to near Blairs to near Danville. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blairs Ringgold and Keeling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Halifax County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax Counties through 530 PM EDT At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ringgold, or 8 miles southeast of Blairs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elmo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Etowah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Etowah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Etowah and southwestern Cherokee Counties through 730 PM CDT At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Slackland, or 10 miles north of Hokes Bluff, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Sand Rock, Tabor Road, Slackland, Cherokee Rock Village, Western Weiss Lake, Weiss Dam, Black Creek, Wilsonia and Keener. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Buffalo Gap, or 20 miles east of Hot Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Shirt Table Overlook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Knox County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verdigre, or 30 miles south of Tyndall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH AND NORTHEASTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 734 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Durkee Lake, or 12 miles south of Faith, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Red Scaffold. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blue Bell, or 4 miles southeast of Custer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Custer, Blue Bell, Center Lake, Stockade Lake, Custer State Park, Mount Coolidge, Legion Lake, State Game Lodge and Black Hills Playhouse. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Hettinger County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HETTINGER COUNTY At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Regent, or 8 miles northwest of Mott, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mott. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Monroe County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Northwest Monroe, Southeast Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Polk; Northwest Monroe; Southeast Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cherokee, western Clay, east central Polk and southeastern Monroe Counties through 730 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Ducktown to near Morganton to near Dahlonega. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Andrews, Murphy, Tellico Plains, Coker Creek, Violet, Tariffville, Turtletown, Hiawasse Dam, Marble and Culberson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Meade County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR EASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 919 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Creighton, or 33 miles northwest of Philip, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy