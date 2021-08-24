Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Prince Edward A thunderstorm with heavy rain will impact portions of central Prince Edward County through 545 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prospect, or just west of Hampden Sydney, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Rain up to 1 inch. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding on roadways in low lying/pour drainage areas. Gusty winds up to 30 mph are also possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hampden Sydney around 525 PM EDT. Farmville and Hampden Sydney College around 530 PM EDT. Longwood University around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Kingsville, Briery Creek Lake, Tuggle, Worsham and Allens Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH