Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 15:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Prince William Sound Berg Glacier Dam Release Satellite observations indicate that the Berg glacier dammed lake, located 65 miles east of Cordova, is likely releasing downstream into the Gandil River, Bering River, and Bering Lake. High water from this glacier dammed lake release usually lasts for several days. Mariners in the Controller Bay area should anticipate debris in the water as a result of the flooding.alerts.weather.gov
