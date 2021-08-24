Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Best mockumentary movies of all time

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocumentary films, when done well, are compelling and educational probes into the people, places, cultures, and human conditions around us, revealing often harsh or revelatory truths many of us were blind to prior. But you know what’s way, way funnier? Films that make fun of documentaries, turning the whole genre on its head. We’re speaking, of course, of mockumentaries. Satirizing such topics as serial killers, “forgotten” filmmakers, epic hair-rock bands, and even the undead, mockumentaries allow filmmakers to not only take aim at their subjects but take a shot at the documentary genre itself. As far back as 1938, Orson Welles’ fake news broadcast gone wrong, War of the Worlds, is considered to be one of the first examples of a mockumentary, while nearly 45 years later, the genre would earn its seal of authenticity with Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner’s game-changing This Is Spinal Tap. Things have obviously exploded from there, so we’ve put together this list of the best mockumentary films of all time, so you can explore the genre yourself.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hitchcock
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Pete Tong
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Michael Mckean
Person
Ken Davitian
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Eric Idle
Person
Eugene Levy
Person
Harry Shearer
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Rob Reiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Ibiza#British#Belgian#No Country For Old Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Suicide Squad, HBO's Barack Obama Documentary

This week, there's an eclectic mix of premieres this week to help you kick off the month of August. The biggest release, of course, is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which you can choose to go see in an actual movie theater, or from the comfort of your own home via HBO Max. This week also marks the premiere of HBO's three-part Barack Obama (heard of him?) docuseries, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union. And for something completely different, there's Cooking With Paris on Netflix, a show in which Paris Hilton, yes, technically does what can be classified as cooking.
MoviesCollider

8 Best Movies Like 'An American Werewolf in London' for a Howling Good Time

The horror genre is chock-full of every possible tonal hodgepodge you can imagine. From comedy, to romance, to drama-- nowadays the genre is no stranger to even the oddest combinations of tone and theme. This wasn’t always the case, though. In fact, at one point, it was rare for any blockbuster horror movie to be anything other than strictly...well, horror. That is, until one film changed the way popular horror was defined forever. That movie? The 1981 classic, An American Werewolf in London.
Movies/Film

Christopher Gates’ Favorite Movies of All Time

So, you don’t know me. Don’t worry. It’s not your fault. I’ve only been part of /Film for about two months, and as Sr. Features Editor, most of my work has been behind the scenes. My team and I have been putting together some fun stuff for all of you, but you haven’t seen any of it yet. Soon, I hope!
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Summer Movie Releases of All Time

Ah, those summer movies of our youth… The Marvel machine! Pixar animations! And all those film franchises you’ve followed. Go ahead: Try to list  all the “Fast & Furious” movies ranked from worst to last!  All these films were great reasons to love a summer night: Cinema fans everywhere would gather up friends and family […]
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

The 20 Greatest Movies Hollywood Never Made

Nurturing a Hollywood movie from concept to final cut is a delicate process. Numerous factors—from creative differences to bad timing—can kill an otherwise promising idea. Even big name actors, directors, and studios weren’t enough to save these aborted movie projects. 1. E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears. E.T.: Extra Terrestrial (1982) is...
MusicNewsweek

The 50 Best Folk Albums of All Time

Folk music as a genre has taken many different forms over the centuries. Traditional folk music has been defined as music that comments on cultural or national identity, is played on traditional instruments, and is associated with the culture of a specific group. The beauty of folk music is that...
TV & Videosmanofmany.com

30 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

Science fiction is a top contender as one of the best movie genres of all time, and Netflix has upped its sci-fi game to accommodate the masses of sci-fi lovers. The genre is so popular amongst movie lovers because it really does have something for everyone. From alien robots, dystopian worlds, dragons, or magic, you’re bound to find something you love.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The 35 most memorable movie twists of all time, explained

Being caught off guard by a well-deployed twist is an unrivalled cinematic joy.Over the years, writers and directors have imagined up fresh ways of keeping film audiences on their toes. Some remain astonishingly bold by today’s standards, while others have had the gleam worn off by the film’s they’ve gone onto inspire.There are those filmmakers who have attempted to make the twist their trademark (M Night Shyamalan), then there are others who have impressively shaped a film around its rug-pulling denouement (Christopher Nolan’s magician drama The Prestige was essentially one giant magic trick). Either way, they make for memorable...
Movies247wallst.com

The Worst Animated Disney Movies of All Time

20. The Aristocats (1970) > Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $309.1 million. > Starring: Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers. > Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $391.7 million. > Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion. 18. A Goofy Movie (1995) > IMDb rating:...
Movies247tempo.com

All the Fast & Furious Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

The Fast and Furious films are a fascinating franchise in Hollywood history. It began as a simple flick about good-looking street racers, according to critics, and has since evolved into a multi-billion-dollar international blockbuster. The latest installment of the franchise, “F9: The Fast Saga” was released in the U.S. on June 25. It has already made more than $592 million at the worldwide box office.
Moviesimdb.com

The 20 Best Westerns Of All Time

Since the earliest days of cinema, westerns have been one of Hollywood's favorite genres. 1908's "The Great Train Robbery" was one of the most successful early films, while 1939's "Stagecoach" kicked off a golden age of westerns that lasted until the mid-20th century, making stars out of actors like Gary Cooper, James Stewart, Robert Mitchum, Henry Fonda, Glenn Ford, and Walter Brennan.
TV SeriesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Spinoffs of All Time

As much as viewers enjoy television finales, it is a sad day when a favorite show comes to an end. (These are the best classic TV shows available to stream.) What better way, then, to please audiences than to revive beloved characters or continue a story line with a new series? And for producers, spinoffs […]
MoviesTVOvermind

The 10 Most Expensive Comedy Films Ever Made

Did you know that the average budget required for a movie production is around $90 to $100 Million, including marketing and distribution charges? Other movies may even need a lower budget, while others amount to three times the average cost. When producers develop a film relying on famous actors, they rely on extra charges. Let’s examine the most expensive comedy films ever made, ranked from the highest, and see how each movie spent on production and box office budget.
MoviesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Halloween Movies On Netflix Right Now

In less than a few weeks, we will be in September, and you know that means the spooky season is around the corner! A considerable part of Halloween is getting the good movies that will scare you straight. With over a million scary films to choose from, it can be an uphill battle deciding what to watch. But not anymore! Here are the 10 of the best Halloween films on Netflix you can check out.
MoviesFilm Threat

Top Romantic Movies Of All Time To Binge On Now

What is your idea of spending a rainy afternoon? A few may want to curl up with a book or play video games. Other people may spend the rainy afternoons watching their all-time favorite mushy-lovey movies. Hollywood has tugged at our heartstrings with some of the iconic romantic movies down these years. Let us check out the best titles of all time to watch, either for the first time or re-watch them, to experience love all over again.
Movieswomansday.com

15 Best Witch Movies to Stream All Year

From vampire movies to movies about serial killers (some of which are based on true events), there's a ton of options to choose from for a spooky night in. But one genre you should add to your queue is witches. And sure, witches usually get grouped along with ghosts and zombies in the category of scary fare, but when it comes to the best witch movies ever made, not all are nail biters. There are quite a few that are even suitable for kiddos. For instance, let’s not forget that the Harry Potter series is about witches and wizards… and The Little Mermaid co-stars Ursula, one of the most wicked cartoon witches in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy