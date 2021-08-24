Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

JP Morgan Executive Alton McDowell Says Black Businesses Are Thiriving Compared To Last Year But Challenges Remain

By Derek Major
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret that Black businesses suffered during the Coronavirus pandemic, but the summer of 2020 also brought a large awareness to racial equity and Black businesses. The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement brought significant attention to the financial struggles Black business owners face, but it also raised awareness to support Black businesses. Black Enterprise talked to JPMorgan’s Alton McDowell, the managing director & co-head of technology and its disruptive commerce group about how Black businesses are faring today.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 1

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Business#Black People#Black Americans#Jpmorgan#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyThrive Global

One Million Black Women: An Initiative by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has recently announced that they will be contributing $10 billion in investment capital over the next ten years and a further $100 million in charitable contributions to help address the racial wealth gap that is continuing to disadvantage Black women in the United States. According to Goldman Sachs’...
EducationThe Daily Collegian

Behrend's Black School of Business appoints six executives in residence

Six business leaders with experience in management, finance and product innovation will serve as executives in residence at Penn State Behrend’s Black School of Business during the 2021-22 academic year. Each brings industry perspective and expertise to the classroom environment, and to student research and networking efforts. Executives in residence...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z’s ‘The Parent Company’ Appoints Its First Black Chief Executive Officer of a Cannabis Company

Jay-Z has made history several times over the course of his hip-hop career and business dealings, and now, he’s done it again!. The Parent Co., California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, has just announced the appointment of Troy Datcher as the company’s new chief executive officer. Datcher will take over duties on Sept 8. This appointment makes this the first time a Black CEO will be the head of a major public U.S. cannabis organization. The Parent Co.’s current CEO, Steve Allan, will continue with the company and assist with the leadership transition.
Bloomington, INIndiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Supporting Black Owned Businesses is trending but will it last?

Recently it’s become a trend to invest more in minority communities, and companies are following suit. According to the Census Bureau, Black Americans make up 14% of the population and just 6% of retail business owners. Amazon made a new campaign and video stating this same statistic and announcing the launch of their Black Business accelerator. The $150 million pledge will provide support, mentorship and access to the Amazon store by giving $10,000 grants to select participants.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

JP Morgan Chase making 2021 Corporate Challenge virtual amid spike in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — JP Morgan Chase is canceling the in-person 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge® in Rochester due to increases in COVID-19 cases. JP Morgan Chase announced the change Monday. As of Monday, Monroe County's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the county based on combined PCR and antigen test results was 4.3% and the 7-day average of new cases was 134.
SocietyPosted by
Black Enterprise

National Black Business Month Block Party Brings Together Black Creatives To Discuss Building Black Wealth And The Future

The National Black Business Month Block Party brought together Black entrepreneurs, entertainers, and business leaders to discuss building Black wealth, investing in the future, and insights to success. Hosted by Salesforce and sponsored by Black Enterprise and Deloitte Digital, the National Black Business Month Block Party featured discussions with comedienne...
Businessfinovate.com

Plaid Lands Funding from JP Morgan Private Capital & Amex

Financial data and infrastructure platform Plaid announced today that it received an undisclosed amount of new funding from J.P. Morgan Private Capital Growth Equity Partners and Amex Ventures, which first invested in the California-based company in 2016. The new round boosts Plaid’s total funding somewhere north of $724 million. In...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Labor Shortages and Increasing Labor Costs Post-COVID-19: How Future Hospitality Businesses are Going to Thrive?

After tens of thousands of hotels and restaurants were suffering from shutting down due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is finally beginning to rebound. However, the rebound is not proceeding smoothly as the revenue lost during the pandemic can never be recovered and the hospitality industry cannot find enough workers post-COVID. Even worse, restaurants, theme parks, hotels, and tourist attractions are finding themselves squeezed from multiple sides: rising costs, worker shortages, unpredictable supplies of some foods, and in some cases, demand is so overwhelming that it is difficult to avoid customer dissatisfaction1. (Chen et al. 2021). At this point, it is necessary and important for hospitality business operators to find ways to overcome these challenges, especially to find out how to deal with the labor shortage and increasing labor costs, to better recover from the pandemic.
Economymy24milwaukee.com

Minority-Owned Business Challenges

Nina Johnson & Mike Ward of US Bank sit down with Andrea Williams to discuss the financial challenges that minority-owned businesses face and what US Bank is doing to help. Part of episode #3 of Our Issues Milwaukee: Conversations on Race.
Posted by
Daily News

Restaurant that took share of waiters’ tips — while paying them $3 an hour — must return money: Labor Department

A South Carolina restaurant must pay nearly $76,000 worth of back wages to 10 employees after illegally forcing them to share their tips with the owner and manager, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday. An investigation into Sarku Hibachi Grill & Buffet found that the eatery was pocketing a portion of the money that customers gave to its servers, who were paid an hourly wage of $3 or less, ...
Income Taxtheeastcountygazette.com

Attention Singles: Stimulus Money up to $2,710 for Grabs

Singles can finally rejoice after the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) finds that singles earning a yearly income of $52,000 can expect to receive an average of $2,710 in stimulus funds. That amount is increased by an average of $660 for each child in the family under the age of 17.
EconomyMotley Fool

Why We Should Hope There's No Fourth Stimulus Check

Many people are holding out hope for another stimulus payday. Here's why you shouldn't. The last round of stimulus payments that hit Americans' bank accounts got the green light back in March, as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Since then, the economy has improved substantially. In recent weeks, new jobless claims have reached or gotten near pandemic-era lows. And July's unemployment rate was the lowest on record since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Comments / 1

Community Policy