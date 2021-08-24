JP Morgan Executive Alton McDowell Says Black Businesses Are Thiriving Compared To Last Year But Challenges Remain
It’s no secret that Black businesses suffered during the Coronavirus pandemic, but the summer of 2020 also brought a large awareness to racial equity and Black businesses. The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement brought significant attention to the financial struggles Black business owners face, but it also raised awareness to support Black businesses. Black Enterprise talked to JPMorgan’s Alton McDowell, the managing director & co-head of technology and its disruptive commerce group about how Black businesses are faring today.www.blackenterprise.com
