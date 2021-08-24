Cancel
Baseball

69-58: Chart

By Adrianne Leary
Lookout Landing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUh, none? This was the only day game. With this win, the Mariners are now 1.0 GB the A’s and 2.5 GB WC2. Look for the White Sox/Blue Jays matchup, Twins/Red Sox contest, and Yankees/Braves game later in the day.

