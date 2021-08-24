Victim's grandson arrested following domestic-related shooting in Norfolk

A man is in the hospital with serious in Norfolk following reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say officers were called to the 800 block of W. 42nd Street around 4 p.m., near Colley Avenue. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police described the shooting as "domestic-related," and later announced that the victim's grandson was arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online by visiting P3Tips.com . Tipsters remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.