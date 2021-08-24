Cancel
Museum of Ice Cream now open at The Domain

KVUE
 6 days ago

The Museum of Ice Cream is now open at The Domain. It’s an interactive and immersive experience where visitors get to walk through rooms related to the sweet treat.

One room is a banana forest where pink and yellow bananas hang from the ceiling. There’s also a carnival room, where you can play an ice cream version of Whack-a-Mole, and ride an animal cracker carousel. There’s also a play area with slides, and a pool of sprinkles to jump in.

Throughout the experience, people get five different treats including candy and ice cream.

Manish Vora, co-founder of the Museum of Ice Cream, said it was all built with adults, millennials and Gen Z in mind.

“It was thinking about how do we actually put our phones down, eat ice cream, and actually make new friends in spaces,” he said.

Vora said they wanted to create a social space, not necessarily for social media, but for people to meet each other and make friends. His tip for those that visit: “You have to act like a kid. We like to say here that anything is popsicle and it’s for the kid in all of us”

You can make reservations to visit the Museum of Ice Cream here .

