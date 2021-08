SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has started accepting submissions for the 11th annual National Juried Show. All submissions and entry fees are due by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31. Artists chosen for the show will be notified via email by Sept. 24 if their work is selected. This year's juror is T. Allen Lawson, who currently has a retrospective exhibition at The Brinton Museum. His "Hometown" exhibition at SAGE sold out in 2018 and is the biggest show at SAGE to date.