Rolling Wireless to Deliver 5G Car Connectivity Solutions using Qualcomm Technologies Automotive Platforms

As HEXUS reported in June, flash NAND storage makers would like to move to popularize the likes of PLC (Penta-Level Cell, five bits per cell) flash but getting this denser tech up to the performance/reliability levels that would make it viable doesn't look to be on the roadmap of companies like WD until 2026 at the earliest. That hasn't stopped firms like Micron and Kioxia developing early test NAND chips using Hexa-Level Cell (HLC) or Octa-Level Cell (OLC) technology, though.