Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gratiot County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gratiot, Ionia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gratiot; Ionia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRATIOT...NORTHERN IONIA AND CLINTON COUNTIES At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of St. Johns, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ionia... St. Johns... Ithaca Breckenridge... Saranac... Elsie Eureka... Wheeler... Ovid Fowler... North Star... Westphalia Lyons... Maple Rapids... Muir Ashley... Pewamo... Perrinton Hubbardston... Bannister HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ionia County, MI
City
Saranac, MI
City
Ionia, MI
County
Gratiot County, MI
City
Maple Rapids, MI
City
Ovid, MI
City
Wheeler Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#West Wind#Wind Gust#Roofs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
MilitaryNBC News

Army general was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday. U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy