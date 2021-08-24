Severe Weather Statement issued for Gratiot, Ionia by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gratiot; Ionia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRATIOT...NORTHERN IONIA AND CLINTON COUNTIES At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of St. Johns, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ionia... St. Johns... Ithaca Breckenridge... Saranac... Elsie Eureka... Wheeler... Ovid Fowler... North Star... Westphalia Lyons... Maple Rapids... Muir Ashley... Pewamo... Perrinton Hubbardston... Bannister HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
