43-year-old Georgia man dies in Monday night US 41 crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on US 41 and Jamaica Bay Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. The inside and middle lanes of southbound US 41 were blocked as they investigated.

The man, hailing from Tifton, Georgia, tried to walk across the southbound lanes of US 41 but was hit by an SUV driven by a 52-year-old Bradenton woman, troopers said. She was not injured in the crash.

Rescue crews rushed the Georgia man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“We had a tragedy. We had a pedestrian cross the travel lanes of US41 and was struck by a vehicle. It’s something that we, unfortunately, see happen all too often on our roadways,” said Lt. Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol, these types of crashes tend to happen along US 41, Palm Beach Blvd, SR-80, and Fort Myers Beach.

“Every time someone gets behind the wheel of a car, they have to be 100% responsible and be on their ‘A’ game all the time. If you’re a driver, you have to put your phone down, keep your head up, and you have to be mentally checked in to what you’re doing. When you leave your home, you should anticipate that you’re going to see a pedestrian,” said Lt. Bueno.

In Lee County, Florida Highway Patrol reported:

22 pedestrian fatalities in 2018

23 pedestrian fatalities in 2019

22 pedestrian fatalities in 2020

So far this year, troopers have responded to 10 deadly crashes. Troopers encourage drivers going through a school zone or school bus stop, to look twice for pedestrians, children, and bicyclists.

“We have children out every morning standing on the bus stop. Sometimes children can be unpredictable and they don’t have the same awareness that we do as adults,” said Lt. Bueno.