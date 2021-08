Ohio State’s 2021 season kicks off against conference foe Minnesota in just a week. With camp winding down quickly, the Buckeyes have to be ready to get after it and prove why they are yet again among the nation’s elite programs. Ryan Day and staff have voiced that they’re pleased with what they’ve seen so far at numerous positions, and with how well they’ve recruited, it gives off a pretty strong vibe that Ohio State will be more than ready and just as talented as they usually are even after losing some key guys from last year’s run.