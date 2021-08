Coverage of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation remarks lifted each major cable news network’s ratings in total day and especially in dayside last week. Fox News Channel was the most-watched network on basic cable during the week of Aug. 9, both in total day and in primetime dayparts. In addition to finishing No. 1 in total viewers, Fox News also finished No. 1 on basic cable in the total day demo (after finishing No. 2 in that measurement the previous week). The network also finished No. 2 on all of basic cable in the primetime A25-54 demo, only behind NFL Network.