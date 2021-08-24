Tuesday, August 24 Overnight Forecast

As Ida continues to depart the region, drier air is going to try and move into the Ozarks but this dry air is going to battle out a front to our north. This boundary is going to bring the chance for showers and storms in Northern Missouri with just the slim chance of a stray shower or storm across the viewing area. As this boundary hangs out around the area we’ll keep the chance for a few showers overnight but activity is going to be isolated at best. Temperature-wise, we are going to be seasonable this afternoon and overnight with readings in the upper 80s today. We’ll awaken to the upper 60s tomorrow morning which is just a little above average for this time of year. A lingering shower or storm is possible tomorrow as this front remains close to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area but many will stay dry. The northeasterly flow will try and bring in drier air for mid-week and this looks to continue into our Thursday. It’ll be noticeably less humid as we progress into the latter half of our workweek as temps remain near normal for this time of the year. Highs spike on Friday ahead of our next cold front approaches. Afternoon readings look to surge back into the 90s as we end the workweek with the humidity starting to return. This cold front slides through the Ozarks Friday night into Saturday which is going to bring us our next substantial chance of showers and storms. Moisture will likely linger into Saturday with highs cooler for the first half of the weekend. Temps look to top out in the mid-80s Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. The pleasant conditions hold into next week with highs climbing back into the upper 80s.