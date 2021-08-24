Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday

By Krista Fogelsong
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFZLx_0bboeLhg00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s Gulf Coast Village celebrated a major milestone — one of its residents turned 102.

On Friday, staff and residents celebrated Ed Watson’s big day.

The World War II veteran was drafted into the Army and became a B-17 command pilot. He was assigned to the 379th Bomb Group in Kimbolton, England, and flew 25 bombing missions across Germany.

After his discharge, he became a pilot with Eastern Airlines and became very involved in the airline pilots association air safety committee.

When asked what his birthday wish was, he had a very timely answer.

“I wish that we would be able to get all those people out of Afghanistan that helped us during the 20 years who were there,” said Watson. “Without the Taliban killing them.”

Watson was married to his late wife, Mary, for 55 years and has two daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Dolphins.

He also likes to listen to audiobooks as well as big band music, like Tommy Dorsey and Frank Sinatra.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Tommy Dorsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Wwii#Gulf Coast#The 379th Bomb Group#Eastern Airlines#Taliban#Miami Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Posted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Monday, after a chaotic evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies to close out U.S. involvement there after 20 years of conflict. The operation came to an end before the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
Posted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
Posted by
NBC News

With U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban held full control of Kabul's international airport Tuesday after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America’s longest war and leaving behind a now-quiet airfield and Afghans outside it still hoping to flee the insurgents’ rule. Vehicles raced back and forth...
NBC News

Army general was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday. U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy