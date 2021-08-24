Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Smite Welcomes New Hunter Goddess Charybdis and New Odyssey: Perilous Seas Event

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreek mythology is filled with terrifying gods and even more terrifying monsters, but some entities walk the line between the two. Charybdis, the rebellious daughter of Poseidon who helped her father flood the Earth and was punished by being chained up deep below the sea, is one of these ambiguous cases. She’s also the newest Hunter goddess added to the ranks of Smite, and like her counterpart Scylla, she’s out for blood.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goddess#Smite#Odyssey#Whirlpool#Hunter#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Avatar Legends Breaks Kickstarter Record for Biggest TTRPG Campaign

Avatar Legends has become the biggest tabletop roleplaying game to ever launch on Kickstarter. After just three days, the Kickstarter for Avatar Legends has broken the Kickstarter record for biggest tabletop roleplaying game ever. The upcoming tabletop game, which will allow players to build tabletop roleplaying games set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra, beat the record previously established by Matt Colville's Strongholds & Followers, which raised $2.1 million over 30 days. By comparison, the Kickstarter for Magpie Games is currently sitting (as of press time) at $4 million with 24 days remaining on its 30 day campaign.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! “City of Dead Ends”

Mizarisa kills the goblin that was peeping on Hiro. She and Alicia put their differences aside to fight the goblins. Between them and Tesla, they handle the goblin siege. But all is not well in the city of Ted. Turns out Tesla and Queen Govern have been using the goblins to keep the people scared. They kidnap goblin children to make them attack the city and keep people in.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Dying Light 2 Gamescom Showcase will focus on parkour

Dying 2 Know (DTK) will have a Gamescom Edition which will serve as the third episode that delves into the intricacies of Dying Light 2 : Stay Human. Just like the name suggests, it will happen alongside Gamescom and it will focus more on parkour and combat systems in the game.
Video GamesNME

‘TimeSplitters’ inspired ‘Neon Beasts’ announced at Realms Deep 2021

Neon Beasts, a TimeSplitters-inspired first-person shooter, has been announced during the Realms Deep 2021 event which is currently underway. The colourful shooter is being developed by Sean Ryan, who previously pitched the game via an unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year. Ryan will now continue to work on the game in partnership with Rogue Games, Inc.
Shoppingdotesports.com

Cthuloops Gem Sale and event weekend now live in Smite

If you don’t have any plans this weekend, then perhaps you can try a tasty bowl of Cthuloops, only available in Smite. Unfortunately, Cthuloops isn’t a real cereal, but instead a metaphor for a delicious Gem Sale event. The Smite team dropped a trailer earlier today where Cthulhu brainwashes various people around the office into participating in this Gem Sale.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Video Shows Irish in Action

Electronic Arts is starting to reveal more about the specialists you’ll be able to play as in the upcoming Battlefield 2042. The latest gameplay video revealed for the game shows off the special abilities of Irish, one of the playable characters in the game. EA also notes that, if you pre-order, you can get a special skin for Irish, assuming his normal appearance isn’t badass enough for you for some reason.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Astérix & Obélix: Slap them All! to launch this November

Announced earlier this year, Astérix & Obélix: Slap them All! finally has a release date: it will launch on November 25th in both Europe and North America. Two editions will be available for purchase:. Two sticker sheets. Three lithographs. Collector Edition. A 27cm (10.5”) Asterix figurine. A keychain. Two sticker...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The wild waterslides of Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask are here!

We’ll be honest, we had absolutely no idea that Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask was looking to make waves on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. But today we find the spy ’em up arrive on Microsoft’s finest box, giving players the opportunity to visit the world’s greatest waterpark, slipping, sliding and spying their way through this mad adventure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy