Smite Welcomes New Hunter Goddess Charybdis and New Odyssey: Perilous Seas Event
Greek mythology is filled with terrifying gods and even more terrifying monsters, but some entities walk the line between the two. Charybdis, the rebellious daughter of Poseidon who helped her father flood the Earth and was punished by being chained up deep below the sea, is one of these ambiguous cases. She’s also the newest Hunter goddess added to the ranks of Smite, and like her counterpart Scylla, she’s out for blood.cogconnected.com
